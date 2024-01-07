Golden Globes 2024: Filming location, release date, and more

This year's Golden Globes are highly anticipated, especially following the writers' and actors' strikes, as it aims to celebrate the best in cinema. While viewers can watch this year's Golden Globes on January 7, 2024, they must also note that the award show will be available for streaming on several on-demand sites.

The 81st Golden Globes will be filmed at Beverly Hilton in California, where it took place last year as well. This edition of the award ceremony marks a change in the network that will be airing it as the Golden Globes will air on CBS instead of NBC this year at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT.

Where to stream the 81st Golden Globes

The prestigious award show can be streamed on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV stream, Hulu+ Live TV, and Paramount +. Only, to stream it on all these sites, viewers will need a subscription plan that includes Showtime.

While most of these sites offer a 30-day free trial, Paramount+ has a one-week free trial that also includes Showtime. If individuals have a Paramount+ subscription that doesn't include Showtime, they can watch the show the next day.

Individuals across the globe can watch the award ceremony at the following times:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Time January 7, 2024 5 pm Central Time January 7, 2024 7 pm Eastern Time January 7, 2024 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time January 8, 2024 1 am Eastern Daylight Time January 7, 2024 8 pm Central European Time January 8, 2024 2 am Australian Eastern Time January 8, 2024 12 pm Eastern European Time January 8, 2024 3 am

According to the show's Instagram page, some of the popular celebrities set to present awards this season include Andra Day, Annette Benning, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel Iglesias, Hunter Scaffer, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, and Kate Beckinsale. Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, and Utkarsh Ambudkar will also present awards in various categories at the ceremony.

The host this season will be Jo Koy, and Helen Hoehne, the Golden Globes President announced the same in a statement and said:

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Koy said he has over-prepared for the event and is taking help from previous year's nominees such as Chris Rock and Ali Wong.

Some of the nominees for Golden Globes 2024

Barbie and Oppenheimer have bagged the most nominations for the Golden Globes 2024. Margot Robbie has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Barbie, while Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominees include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The Best Drama Motion Picture nominees this year are Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, and Killers of a Flower Moon. Barbie, The Holdovers, American Fiction, May December, Poor Things, and Air have been nominated in the Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy category.

Succession was nominated in the Best Television Series – Drama category this year after winning last year's Best Drama TV Series. The show has been nominated alongside The Crown, 1923, The Diplomat, The Last of US, and The Morning Show.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air on January 7, 2024, on CBS at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT.