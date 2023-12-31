The Golden Globes 2024: 5 key things to know about the ceremony

The Golden Globes 2024 will be the 81st edition of the coveted award ceremony honoring the best in films and American television from 2023. The event celebrate brilliance in film and television, although they do not award distinction in most behind-the-scenes fields such as cinematography or editing.

Additionally, they differentiate between different film genres, honoring the finest musicals and comedies apart from the best tragedies.

The ceremony, which is being produced by Dick Clark Productions, Ricky Kirshner, and Glenn Weiss, will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

With the Golden Globes approaching soon, we have prepared a list of key things you should know about this year's ceremony.

5 key things to know about the Golden Globes 2024

1) Golden Globes 2024 is starting afresh after controversies

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, which will now air on CBS, will be the first significant show of the awards season. Although the surface may appear similar to viewers, the past several years have been turbulent behind the scenes due to a shocking revelation published in the Los Angeles Times.

According to the 2021 report, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which casts votes for the awards, had no Black members. Owing to the boycott by stars and studios, NBC declined to broadcast the Globes in 2022.

Following the addition of journalists of color to the group's ranks and other improvements aimed at addressing ethical issues, the show returned to NBC in January 2023 for a one-year trial period, after which they opted not to renew.

2) Golden Globes 2024 hosts

Comedian Jo Koy will be hosting the event for the first time ever. Koy has been the face of multiple Netflix specials and starred in the comedy film Easter Sunday last year. The event's organizers announced that Koy will be the featured artist, citing his "infectious energy and relatable humor."

3) Golden Globes 2024 - Major Nominees

This year's leading nomination is Barbie, closely followed by Oppenheimer. Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Zone of Interest are among the movies nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Barbie competes against Ben Affleck's Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, and Poor Things in the Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category.

Succession is the most nominated television program followed by Hulu's popular show The Bear.

4) Golden Globes 2024 - Voters

The voting for the award ceremony was done by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which disbanded in June 2023. A membership board of directors will choose and accredit journalists as Globe's anonymous voting members.

Journalists had to apply to join the prior organization, which chose nominations and winners, but it is now under the control of a membership board of directors, which will choose and accredit journalists as Globes' anonymous voting members.

More than 300 individuals worldwide make up the more diversified group that is nominating and voting for the awards.

5) Where to watch the Golden Globes 2024

The event will be streamed live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel to American viewers starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time. It will premiere on the West Coast at 5:00 p.m. CBS claims the show will stream onParamount+ and broadcast on its app.

Watching the ceremony live will only be available to Paramount+ customers who have purchased the Showtime add-on. If not, Monday is when it will be accessible on the streaming service.

Stay tuned for the Golden Globes 2024 airing on January 7, 2024.