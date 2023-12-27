Golden Globes: 7 best celebrity footwear moments on the red carpet

Since 1944, the Golden Globe has stood as a prestigious awards ceremony among American film and television artists, showcasing an assortment of red-carpet trends.

On December 21, the organization revealed the nominees for the highly anticipated Golden Globe Awards, presenting a much-anticipated occasion for fashion enthusiasts to appreciate the upcoming trends, particularly in footwear.

Unlike any other red carpet event, the Golden Globe exhibits several experimental outfits with particular attention to the evolution of footwear, which interests fashion enthusiasts. So, the Sportskeeda team has explored some of the best shoe moments from the Golden Globe ceremony, which are featured in the article.

Billy Porter captivated the audience's eyes with his unique shoes at Golden Globe Awards

1) Denis O'Hare's platform

Denis O'Hare's Platform ( Image via Daily Mail)

The American Horror Story actor Denis O'Hare showed up at the Golden Globes Awards wearing a 6-inch platform, leaving the audience awestruck. In a Checkered suit with a white shirt underneath, Denis seamlessly walked on the red carpet, standing out among the high-heel wearers. The actor seemed quite proficient in the art of wearing heels, a skill honed during his portrayal of a transgender character on the show.

2) Spike Lee's Air Jordan sneakers

Spike Lee, the director of BlacKkKlansman, made a striking entrance at the Oscar, donning a purple suit and a glistening Air Jordan sneaker. At the Golden Globe Awards 2019, the director wore a pair of golden sneakers, the avant grade of Tinker Hathfield. The captivating design of the shoe boasts premium leather accented with gold.

The sneaker features the director's production company and designer's logo, where Hathfield added a giant jumpman at the heel.

3) Helena Bonham Carter's mismatched shoes

Helena Bonham Carter's mismatched shoes ( Image via Pinterest/ Martin Csontofalszki)

The GG Awards in 2011 showed some distinctive shoe trends, and the mismatched shoes of Helena Bonham Carter are one of them. The actress covered herself in Viviene Westwood from head to toe, accentuating her penchant for the bizarre styling spree.

Helena wore red colored pumps with a sleek strap on the ankle to her left leg while the pine green shoe was kept for the right leg. The actress exuded the mismatched shoe trend pretty boldly, alluring the fashion purists to follow the trend.

4) Kerry Washington's sheer Stiletto

Kerry Washington's sheer Stiletto ( Image via NDTV)

Kerry Washington attended the Award ceremony in 2018, flaunting a pair of black booties on the red carpet. The Confirmation actress dressed in black from top to toe as a symbol of protest against sexual assault, effortlessly offering boldness.

Her sequin strapless dress was complemented by her pointy-toe stilettos, boasting the sheer fabric. The black and white floral embellishments added an element of elegance, serving as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and potentially setting a new trend in footwear.

5) Billy Porter in heels

At the GG Awards 2023, Billy Porter embraced a gown, paying homage to his former Oscar look of 2019. He adorned himself with the velvet fuchsia gown by Christian Siriano, enticing the fashion industry with his stylish preferences.

His glistening silver boot with a heel complemented the fuchsia gown and also elevated his height pretty well. This platform boot embodied the metallic charm, prompting similar shoe trends at the very beginning of the year.

6) Dakota Johnson in strappy heel

In 2015, Golden Globe shone a little extra due to Dakota's high-slit gown. She looked gorgeous in this silver Chanel gown, adding a trendy appeal with the high-slit and long trains.

Amidst this highly glimmery ensemble, her strappy heel was intended to exude minimalistic allure. Dakota struck poses in this pair of slender-heeled shoes, perfectly complementing her outfit.

7) Millie Bobbie Brown in kitten heel

Millie Bobby Brown at the GG Awards 2018 ( Image via BuzzFeed)

The Stranger Things star graced the award show in a little black dress with a billowing neckline, exuding the red carpet lusters. At the Golden Globe Awards 2018, the actress looked fabulous in the dress, and her mismatched shoes received a lot of attention.

Millie wore a Kelvin Clein shoe with an asymmetric design, marking a prominent shoe trend on the red carpet.

The Golden Globe events have been a place for shoe moments, incessantly upgrading the shoe trends. Starting from Sarah Jessica Parker or Jennifer Lopez to Emma Stone's, it has seen a smooth transition.

The flat low pumps have been upgraded to the platform heel while the colors and silhouettes are changing. Also, the platform heels of the male artists highlighted avant-garde preferences, promoting more androgynous trends in footwear.