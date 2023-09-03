5 fashion moments of Dakota Johnson

At the screening of her new movie Daddio, Dakota Johnson was spotted in a sheer white maxi dress with black boots, and her stunning chopped fringes on her forehead perfectly pinpointed the Dakota genre. On Instagram, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was also seen with blond hair for her latest movie, which signifies her penchant for hair makeovers.

Dakota, the daughter of the famous actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, has always been an inspiration for fashionistas. With her neutral-toned attire on the street or the vibrant red pants at a Gucci party, Dakota does not abstain from carefree styling.

However, the actress does not seem to be a social media person, and the handful of her posts on Instagram establish her perspective rather than her personal styling. This Gucci official ambassador celebrity was announced as the creative director of the sexual wellness brand Maude, where she stunned her fans by wearing a teal-hued strapless dress and pointy heels.

The elegance in her wardrobe picking, the eye-soothing shades, and the fashion that provides ideas to add a loafer with a wide-legged trouser with a crop top—Dakota has so much inspiration to share. Going through all her styles and analyzing them, here are the five best fashion moments of the actress that spur fashion enthusiasts.

Whether it's the blonde short hair or the waist-length black hair, Dakota Johnson knows how to set a new fashion trend

1) In quintessential LBD at Milan

Dakota Johnson was seen in a very classic, simple, and mesmerizing look at the 160th anniversary of Martini in Milan, Italy. She appeared in an absolutely bold black Versace dress at the event. The satin black dress perfectly fitted her figure and created a pretty lady appearance.

She wore white gold studs and a Bulgari bracelet in her hand along with this slim dress. The black pumps by Versace with the black dress enhanced the classy look. She looked more charming because of the light, cozy eye makeup.

2) The chiffon ruffled cream shirt at Sundance

Dakota Johnson surprised everybody with her sizzling yet comfy outfit at the 2023 Sundance in Park City, Utah. Dakota has proved that she can flaunt her look in any of the outfits. She appeared in an effortless, chilled look at the film festival. She wore Gucci, which included a silk chiffon ruffled cream shirt and a tweed wool jacket.

The black fitted leather pants from AGOLDE enhanced her look to another level. The minimal make-up with this fantastic outfit caught everybody's attention towards her.

3) A black bustier at the New York Film Festival

Dakota Johnson spread her flawless look elegantly at the film festival in New York. She wore a Gucci black bustier and black leather pants to the New York event. Her laced, partially sheer black tube bustier was perfectly matched with the black leather pants. Additionally, the black matte Gucci belt was the highlight of her outfit.

The diamond necklace with this all-black outfit made her look more attention-grabbing. Dakota won the fans hearts with this not-so-complex outfit with nude lipstick, wavy hair, and highlighter on her cheeks.

4) Sizzling Dakota Johnson in white

Dakota Johnson warmed the environment with her astonishing appearance in Deadline Contenders, a New York film event in December 2021. She wore the self-portrait white wrapped full-sleeve midi.

This simple white side-cut midi was absolutely perfect on her. Her open, voluminous brown, wavy hair and the light pendant embedded in a thin chain made her more gorgeous and blended with the outfit. Her lips were painted a beige shade.

Dakota in New York film event, 2021( Image via getty)

She preferred black pointed-toe pumps with this white midi dress. The contrast of black pumps and a white dress was noticeable.

5) Bold Dakota Johnson in beige

Dakota Johnson's 3/4-length beige, sparkling Gucci gown with feather sleeves was the heart-taking look of the day. Dakota wore this gorgeous Guccigown at the premiere of The Lost Daughter in October 2021. She looked fabulous with the long statement earrings and the perfectly blended makeup.

Her open brown hair, with one flick over the cheek and shoulder, enhanced her beauty. Her dress was heavy work, creating an important event look for her. She applied the shining eyes look with a bit of gloss on her cheeks. Additionally, her curtain bangs were enough to give her a cute, soft look in any of the outfits.

Additionally, she wore the spool olive green heels and flaunted herself confidently.

So, these are the best 5 fashion moments of Johnson that can be replicated by fashion enthusiasts.