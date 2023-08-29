5 most luxurious handbags that have more than 10x resale value

In recent times, the fascination surrounding high-end luxurious handbags extends beyond their exquisite craftsmanship alone. These accessories have transcended their utilitarian purpose, becoming coveted investments with staggering resale values within the secondary market. Data from different sources and analysts reveal the fact that such luxurious handbags can be smart investment tools like any other financial instrument.

Euromonitor International, a global market research firm, shares some data regarding the investible luxurious handbags. According to them, the luxurious handbag market will grow to $100 billion by 2027, when its current valuation is $76 billion.

Some surveys from the same organization predict that the US and China will lead the buyers' list by analyzing their penchant for luxurious handbags. Also, a UK-based retail analyst, Andrew Bailey, opened to the Gulf News about the luxurious handbags,

"When buyers start to talk about luxury designer handbags as wardrobe investments or ‘investment bags’, they often don’t, however, compare the risks and returns against traditional investments. It’s definitely a high-risk return."

So, here are 5 such bags that will increase their value in the upcoming days.

Louis Vuitton and 4 other brands can be the best choices as investible luxurious handbags

1) Prada Re-edition 2005 shoulder Bags

The Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag tops the luxurious handbags list because of its unique craftsmanship and premium materials. Originally, this bag was designed by Miuccia Prada which was launched in 2005. After a hiatus, the brand brought the bag to its shelves in 2019 with Prada's Nylon campaign.

With a saffiano leather silhouette, the bag is crafted with a signature cross-hatch motif. The sturdy tiny bag got its branding in emerald metal and nylon lining, with a detachable pouch bag and a key chain.

This titular sturdy bag is available for $2550. However, according to the analysts of Rebag, its value can reach up to 118% of its original price on the secondary market.

2) Louis Vuitton Never Full Tote

Among all the Louis Vuitton luxurious handbags, this Never Full tote is the best-selling bag of the brand. This tote bag became one of the favorite luxury bags of most American women because of its timeless design and spacious features.

Available in three sizes, this bag is made of monogram canvas, and according to its users, this bag works like a bucket during a long flight or a hectic workday. Its signature thin straps have had several iterations by different artists and designers in recent years, and Yayoi Kusuma is one of them.

The bag is available for $2030. The original price of the tote at the launch was $645. Its value has increased by 25% in 7 years, and this luxurious handbag bag cost $1180 in 2014. The analysts of Bagholics predict its investment significance in the upcoming days.

3) Hermès Kelly Bag

When it comes to the investible luxurious handbag, Hermes must be there. This Hermès Kelly bag adds elegance and is a proven investment tool. Originally named Sac-à-Dépêches, Hollywood star Grace Kelly propped to hide her early pregnancy, and since then, the bag has been renamed Hermes Kelly.

The bag was launched in 1930, a brainchild of Hermès' son-in-law Robert Dumas. In trapezoid shape, the bag has two triangular guests and a cutout flap on the front. With a sturdy handle, strap options are also available. The Hermès Kelly bags are unavailable on the open market as the brand launched only a few products, which can be achieved after a year of waiting.

These luxurious handbags are available in different shapes in different model numbers. The lowest price of Hermès Kelly bags is $6050. As mentioned in a report by analysts from FifthAvenueGirls.com, these bags can be sold with a markup of up to 1000% in the secondary market.

4) Chanel 2.55 handbag

Chanel's bags are elegant for their timeless design and comfortable placement. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora are often spotted with the bag and apart from the red carpet moments, these bags are a great street staple as well.

At the age of 71, in 1955 Coco Chanel designed this bag which is featured in quilted leather and the perfect portrait of art. The rectangular shape with the flip-front and chain-featured straps are the signature features of the bag.

At its first launch, this luxurious handbag was sold at $220, and with its increasing value, it costs between $4000 and $6500 in different second-hand marketplaces and boutiques. As the Financial Times quoted the bag has increased its value by 230% in the first 12 years of its launch.

5) Lady Dior

The fad around Lady Dior is unstoppable. Its iconic leather and the elegant gold logo are the signature of the bag which comes in different colors and sizes. The bag was launched on the arm of Lady Diana in 1995 and since then it has become a symbol of elegance.

These luxurious handbags are mostly known for their bespoke craftsmanship and unique design and one can easily identify these bags with their cannage motifs. This sturdy look rectangular bag has a handle to be carried off.

According to analysts of Five Avenue Girl, a medium Lady Dior bag cost $6500 in July 2023 after a 6.6% increase in its price. Experts feel its value can grow further once it gets old.

Purchasing a luxurious handbag is an intricate process. Several brands like Hermes Paris do not sell their products on the website where one needs to find a boutique to achieve it. Some others can be purchased directly from their website. As they are highly-priced products, many times they need an advisor before buying them.