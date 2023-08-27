Skechers x Jen Stark collaboration: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Recently, Jen Stark and Skechers have teamed up for a kaleidoscopic experience for their consumers. The collaboration launched on August 15, and according to the brand, this Jen Stark collection will be categorized under their visual artist series.

To provide a wider and more colorful experience, the brand also decided to bring this visual and mural artist into their creative team, and the designer chose two best-selling sneaker models for execution.

Jen Stark is a Los Angeles-based designer who is mostly known for her mural art. However, on this sneaker canvas, she stroked the vibrant colors for the psychedelic adoption. On the other hand, Skechers tried to flare out its presence globally through numerous collaborations.

The Jen Stark x Skechers collection consists of three sneakers, and the iteration falls on Hi Ryze - Drippy and Uno Infinite Drip. Since August 15, the sneakers have been showing their colorful aura in the stores of Skechers for $95, and apart from Skechers, several chosen global stores are selling the sneakers.

The mural artist Jen Stark adopts psychedelic patterns on sneakers for the female range

The new collaboration of Skechers with Stark invites people who love vibrant colors. In the iteration, the designer used psychedelic patterns on the sneakers for the color baths. In the press release, the president of Skechers, Micheal Greenberg, shared:

“Through our new Visual Artist Series, we offer consumers unique wearable art that can transform our product in the way that only art can—and Jen Stark’s the perfect visionary to introduce this new collection. Her patterns come to life in everything she creates. As an L.A. local, she’s visited our office several times to contribute to the execution of this collaboration—helping to create these vibrant, captivating styles.”

The quote from the president exhibits the reason behind the collaboration. Jen is an LA-based artist who has bagged several recognitions so far. She can invoke life on lifeless materials like paper, wood, etc., through her painting, and she is the first female artist who has been featured on Fortune's top 10 high-paying NFT artists.

In this collaboration, the designer revealed:

“I’m excited for the world to step into my psychedelic kicks. t’s been a joy to re-envision my most personal designs through this wonderful new collection with the Skechers team—and I look forward to introducing our creations to everyone who loves to wear and share the beauty of art.”

More details on the Jen Stark x Skechers sneakers

Skechers has posted social media influencers like Erin Williams and Alexis Bumgarner in the psychedelic pattern series for the campaign. On the white canvas of Hi Ryze sneaker, Stark has painted psychedelic prints on its tongue, heel counter, and ankle section, which seems to be the vibrant color poring on the sneaker.

On the other hand, in another model Uno- Infinite Drip, Stark painted two different colorways. Alexis Bumgarner flaunted the black and white psychedelic printed sneaker, whereas Erin chose Hi Ryze.

Recently, Skechers has collaborated with different celebrities like Snoop Dogg and footballer Harry Kane for their new arrivals, and this Jen Stark collaboration seems pretty colorful among them.

However, the sneaker has already hit the stores on August 15, with each pair costing $95. This collection is available on the Skechers website and some other selected global stores.