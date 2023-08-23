Fans liken the Skechers x Snoop Dogg “Dr. Bombay” shoes with Nike Air Max: “Air Max Much”

A collaboration between Snoop Dogg's brand, Dr. Bombay, and Skechers hit the shelves on August 17, 2023. This new iteration was adopted on the classic UNO silhouette of the shoe brand. Following its launch date, Skechers posted a few snaps of this footwear capsule on Instagram, piquing fans' interest, thanks to the camo prints as well as the print of the Dr. Bombay monkey from Snoop Dogg's Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

While many commented about the unconventional design choice in general, several also compared it to the Nike Air Max silhouette.

Fans compare the " Dr. Bombay" with Air Max ( Image via Instagram/Nice Kicks)

For the uninitiated, Dr. Bombay is an ice cream line launched by Snoop Dogg, recognized by its titular monkey, which was initially a part of Bored Ape NFT. As per the website of the brand:

"Dr. Bombay’s brand is all about that West Coast vibe that’s been with Snoop throughout his whole life. He’s all about showing love to his past of 90’s hip hop and a laid back way of living."

The resemblances of Snoop Dogg's "Dr. Bombay" pair with Nike Air Max draws comments online

As one of the best-selling shoes from Nike, the Air Max carries some particular features like the air technology and a thick padded outsole. In Snoop Dogg's latest Skechers sneaker, the outsole is quite alike, which has now invited comparisons to the Nike Air Max.

Apart from the comparison, another aspect of the shoe that drew attention was the funky monkey sketch that is typical of Dr. Bombay. Many also appreciated the unique design of the shoes, given the camo prints.

Some, however, were not as enthusiastic as others and claimed that they would not be buying the new launch. Many even wondered whether the NFT monkey was even relevant anymore.

Fans praise Snoop Dogg's Monkey iteration ( Image via Instagram/ Nice kicks)

About the Skechers x Snoop Dogg "Dr. Bombay" capsule

Snoop's digital monkey print on the new launch is not new, given that he also launched a clothing line featuring the same in 2022 in collaboration with Death Row Records.

The collection includes leopard-printed laces added to the classic UNO silhouette with Dr. Bombay on the side. That apart, it also has the shoe brand's Doggy Air silhouette in signature Camo print with a see-through heel section, as per Variety. the footwear is designed with hands-free slip-ins. Finally, it also has the Hyper-burst sandal featuring leopard skin prints and the Dr. Bombay monkey.

Regarding this collaboration, the rapper said to Nice Kicks:

“Skechers is about being on the pulse of fashion and always setting trends. I’ve never seen a footwear company release a shoe like this, but I knew Skechers would embrace my vision and merge this web3 persona with a shoe you can wear in your everyday life. From the club to the park to the gym or anywhere.”

The collection is currently available on the Skechers website. The sandals cost $70 whereas the sneakers came with the price tag of $100.