Fans complain about the latest Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” sneakers: “Desecrated a classic”

Nike and Migos rapper Quavo recently collaborated to launch the "Rocket Power" iteration of the Air Jordan 1 low. However, the new colorway did not seem to have made a favorable impression, as is evident from the way in which fans reacted after first look images of the shoe were circulated online.

The Air Jordan 1 low model showcases the recent collaboration between the Atlanta rapper and the Jordan brand. The rapper named the shoe "Rocket Power" as a tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff, who sadly passed away in 2022.

Fans criticize the Air Jordan 1 " Rocket Power" ( Image via Instagram/ Nice kicks)

However, fans who saw the shoes' white silhouette weren't particularly happy with the same. While some said that the sneaker lacks creativity and variation, others said that the collaboration has "desecrated a classic."

Fans condemn Quavo on launching Air Jordan 1 Low " Rocket Power " as the pair fumbles with creativity

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Rocket Power" was released on August 15, 2023, and fans saw its first glimpse on the rapper's Instagram a few days ago. They anticipated something unique from the shoe, as it matches his most recent album.

However, fans didn't get that authentic taste from this particular pair, and their exodus of comments shows their anguish. While some Instagram users believe that this pair is the manifestation of a blunder, others said that it was a "letdown."

Fans slam on Air Jordan 1 Low " Rocket Power " ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Clicks)

When some of Takeoff's fans feel disturbed seeing the memoir pair, others feel it is " Disrespectful ". Some have also commented that this pair has been brought from a cheap route.

Takeoff fans slam Qu avo's new launch " Rocket Power " ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low " Rocket Power " sneaker details

The Air Jordan 1 low sneaker model features a space theme, with a white high-top leather silhouette covering the upper. The rubber midsole, which is in the same color, cups the structure. The entire sneaker is designed with a perforated toe case to enhance breathability.

The white lateral swoosh features a patchwork of dot-connecting stars etched in a metallic gold color. A small rocket graphic, in a dark hue, has been carefully placed next to the swoosh and infinity sign on the rocket to symbolize the eternal life of Takeoff.

The package of the sneaker brings a red transparent plastic card on the same dot-connecting stars patchwork. Also, the wing symbol in a white hue has been etched on the heel counter of the sneaker.