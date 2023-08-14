Puma x Manchester City 23/24 Away Kit: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

In the last week of July, another collaboration between Puma and Manchester City became hot news in the football world. The German sports brand launched the Puma x Manchester 23/24 third kit in July 2023 while the "Away Kit" was released on August 11, 2023.

The collaboration has been building a strong bond between Manchester City and the German sports brand since 2019. However, this Away Kit is the celebration of the city's spirit which is reflected on the white silhouette jersey. This year, Puma has launched a number of kits to celebrate occasions related to the football club.

The jersey debuted in the Premier League game away to Burney from Pep Guardiol's side on August 11, 2023. Aligning the city's heritage and success, this jersey has several embeds as the memoir.

On the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Etihad Stadium, a home kit was launched in May that represents the stadium whereas emphasizing the Tokyo tour, the brand also launched a third kit. After that, the away kit has been launched on August 11 for $66 and the kit is available in the Puma store.

Replicating the city's features, Manchester City x Puma 23/24 'Away Kit comes with a different touch

Manchester City is one that everyone knows because of its history when it was declared the first proper industrial that had a heritage of buzzing warehouses, towering mills, and huge industrial exposure.

The city is not only famous for its industry, but its rich heritage also catches the eyes around the world. It is also the birthplace of Nobel laureates and has some of the top universities in the country.

Using this rich culture of the city, the Away Kit replicates Manchester City by blending the retro mode with the sporty outlook. Describing the city's new launch, the director of Integrated Fan Experience and Retail & Licensing, Serena Gosling spoke about the release.

“We’re delighted to reveal our 2023/24 Away kit today, completing our offering of kits for the new season. Both our home kit celebrating 20 years of the Etihad Stadium, which launched in May, and our electrifying third kit, which launched last month in Tokyo, as part of our preseason tour of Asia, have been hugely popular, breaking club sales records again.As we launch our away kit today, we hope that our fans love the inspiration and design of this kit too," Gosling said.

Details on Manchester City x Puma 23/24 "Away Kit"

The Away Kit is a reminder of the city's hustle and bustle along with its rich heritage. The white silhouette jersey signifies the classic charm and the brown accent exhibits the city's tradition.

Inspired by the brickworks of Ancoats, the vibrant gold-hued branding completes the set. The brown-hued short neck has a white interruption in the middle where the embed of the Skyline of the city perfectly aligns with the theme.

The kit also has advanced technical inoculation as its cutting-edge technology infusion provides optimal performance and comfort. Meanwhile, the Ultraweave fabric makes the jersey flexible, structured, and lightweight. Its Dry cell technology discards sweat and keeps the players dry for 90 minutes war.

The Manchester City and Puma collaboration for Away kit has been launched on August 11 and the price tag is settled at $66. Fans can buy it from the Puma store or the Club's home Etihad Stadium.