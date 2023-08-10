5 best Puma football boots of 2023 

Among the hype of football cleats from Nike and Adidas, Puma often gets underrated responses from football boot enthusiasts. But this German-based brand has presented many football cleats worth buying.

The football boot can be considered the footballer's weapon, apart from his mental and physical strength. So, choosing the best football cleats must be a hectic task for those who do not count on the three basic criteria -- comfort, performance, and budget.

However, when it comes to comfort, one should check the materials used for the boot, whereas the technology signifies the performance. Puma is mostly known for its affordable football cleats where one can find the technology that complements one of the best footballers Neymar Jr's striking style.

Evaluating all those criteria, here are the five best football boots from Puma in 2023.

Infused with PWRTAPE technology, Puma football cleats are much more advanced than others

1) Puma Ultra Match +

From Puma's ultra shoe line, Match Plus comes with several new features, which are great for footballers. It comes in four colorways -- 'Fizzy Light Parisian Night Blue Glimmer', 'Fiery Coral Fizzy Light Black', 'White/Black Fire Orchid', and 'Black/White Elektro Aqua'.

The laceless football boot is featured in a lightweight mesh upper, which is made with 30% recyclable material. Also, the upper is infused with the thin-skinned Grip control pro-technology. The Sole is built with a TPU-based speed plate for more traction and the high-cut collar design enhances its aesthetics.

The football cleat from the Germany-based brand costs $89 and is known for its better ball griping and great reactions.

2) Puma King Platinum 21

Puma King Platinum 21 comes next in the best football cleat series as it ticks several criteria for a great football boot. Starting with its vegan leather, to its utmost snuggish experience, this boot comes in three colorways -- Black, Fizzy Light, and White.

This boot is great for anyone who loves to use vegan products. The best thing about the football cleat is its cushiness. The elasticity of the leather makes it soft yet rigid during intense practice sessions with waterproof and spongey materials.

This boot boasts retro king features with an old school stud pattern. It costs $200 and is loved by people who prefer the classics.

3) Puma Future Ultimate Trick

The third one comes from the future library of the German-based brand and its bi-colored pair stands out among all. The cleat is available in one colorway -- Black, Ravish and Fast Yellow.

The pair matches its name 'Trick' as each pair has different yet complementary colors. Infused with PWRTAPE support, this cleat is crafted with 3D textures that enhance more traction from the upper.

With nano grip technology and removable sock liners, this boot is adorned with a padded heel lock with micro perforation. This boot retails for $220.

4) Puma Ultra Ultimate

The Ultra series from the brand is another great choice for footballers because of its advanced technology and ultra-wave woven upper. It comes in several colorways consisting of orange, white, green, blue, and black.

Known for its ultra weave 4 fabric that provides elasticity in the upper where the dual-density speed plate is great for traction. Etched with PWRTAPE and PWRPRINT technology, these cleats are engineered for lightweight and more stable.

With moisture protection, this sneaker is definitely a smart choice. It costs around $200.

5) Puma Future Ultimate

Associated with the name Neymar Jr., the future ultimate is engineered based on the striking style of Neymar. With the blue and black colorways, the brand has added another white graphics colorway to Neymar's creativity.

Enriched with FUTUREFIT 360 technology and a dual mesh silhouette, this cleat has a grip control coating on the upper for easy passing. The outer sole is incorporated with a dynamic motion system and an uber-light peba base unit, which provides this cleat extra light weight on the turf.

With the optional lace system which provides ultimate comfort, this pair can be afforded for $250. However, it is highly suggested to wear lace during rigorous sessions.

Football cleats can greatly affect an athlete's performance, so finding the right pair is important to an athlete's overall success. After taking into account comfort, price, and design, these five football cleats from the Germany-based brand are great options for many footballers in 2023.