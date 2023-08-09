Adidas x Les Mills Dropset 2 collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Les Mills has teamed up with Adidas to build a better world with a strong mind and physique. Focusing on Genz, the two sports brands ran several tests and surveys to understand the different aspects of the human body for innovating apparel, equipment, and workouts. This partnership took place in the last week of July when thousands of fitness fans got filmed with the Les Miles trainers. It was the biggest live event from the Les Miles world tour 2023.

The German-based sportswear brand collaborated with this global fitness streaming platform earlier this year resulting in the D4T apparel series. Now this collaboration has resulted in high-performance apparel and footwear: the Dropset 2 and FW23 Strength Collection.

Apart from the dropset and the strength collection, the collaboration has some rewards for the adiClub members and the LES MILLS+ training application. Beginning the first week of August, the new workouts are broadcasted on the app, and premium subscribers can enjoy the access.

Adidas teams up again with the Les Milles streaming platform to build a strong physique and mind

The German-based business collaborated with Les Mils and took to the stage in a live performance in Los Angeles. The live show was enhanced by the Adidas athlete Nia Dennis, Giselle Rodriguez, and Franchaska Martinez, and the launch of Dropset 2 and FW23 strength collection with the Les Mills experts.

This partnership is significant in a number of ways as the University of Fraser Valley researchers investigated the science underlying back and abdominal endurance. A survey by the brands on 4000 people aged between 18 and 26 revealed that 71% of the community focuses on body weight training whereas 63% loves pilates, and 57% of the community are yoga lovers. Based on this result, Les Mills developed their exercise with power yoga, pilates, and barre in their new training program.

More on the Les Mills and Adidas collaboration

The drop set featured with low midsole drop that provides better stability and alignment. It has technology that spread the weight evenly so that it can transfer the energy to the ground from feet.

However, being an environmentally conscious brand, the sportswear brand curated the products with 30% reusable materials and their Aeroready technology can lock the humidity during extensive workout sessions.

Adidas x Les Mills Dropset 2 launch ( Image via Les Mills)

In the press release, the CEO of Les Mills, Clive Ormerod quoted,

“It’s fitting and special to be unveiling the next phase of our collaboration with adidas in L.A. – the true home of fitness. Acknowledging the changing needs of Movers, we’re creating innovative new training programs to meet the expectations of the next generation. We know the best workout is the one you actually do, so this partnership is built to deliver community, fitness, and joy – all the ingredients required for a motivating training experience that Movers will keep coming back to. We channeled this sentiment to build LES MILLS SHAPES presented with adidas – a dynamic blend of training styles born from research into what modern Movers expect from their workouts. Our partnership with adidas will see us continue to innovate to provide inspiring new experiences – including virtual reality (VR) workouts – to help more Movers achieve their training goals!”

The previous collaboration between these brands turned out into a great success and this iteration with drop sets is anticipated as the successful one. However, further information on the release is yet to be announced and till then strength training enthusiasts need to wait.