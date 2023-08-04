3 best upcoming Nike Air Max 1 releasing in August 2023

Nike, the sportswear giant based in Beaverton, Oregon, made a significant impact on the sneaker industry with the debut of the iconic Air Max 1 in 1987, revolutionizing running shoes. Designer Tinker Hatfield's addition of advanced technology and style further elevated the Swoosh label's reputation.

The launch of Air Max 1 kick-started the Air Max lineage, which has since been expanded with the Air Max 90, 95, 97, 360, and more. The Nike Air Max 1 silhouette celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022 and continued the wave of iconic releases in 2023 with popular colorways such as "Puerto Rico" pack, "Big Bubble Red," "All Petals United," and more.

Hatfield designed Air Max 1 inspired by Pompidou, a structure in France, and gave it a unique concept, featuring the first visible air unit.

Combined with striking color schemes and unprecedented comfort, the Nike Air Max 1 has continued to capture the attention of sneakerheads as well as athletes. Ahead, we have curated a list of the 3 best colorways that are launching in August 2023.

All you need to know about the top 3 Nike Air Max 1 colorways launching in August 2023

1) Nike Air Max 1 "Deep Royal Blue"

The latest makeover to surface on the internet is the Air Max 1 "Deep Royal Blue." The shoe comes clad in a "White / Black / Deep Royal Blue" color scheme. The base of the shoe comes accentuated in a white hue, which can be seen placed toe boxes, ankle collars, and the mesh underlays.

The white-hued base contrasts with the neutral grey quarter panels, which are placed upon the lacing system and panels. A vibrant touch is added into sneaker model with a Deep Royal Blue hue upon the entire mudguards and inner lining.

The neutral tone is carried with the black hue placed upon the tongues, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with white midsoles and deep royal blue rubber outsoles. The pair is expected to release via Nike on August 10, 2023 for $150.

2) Nike Air Max 1 "Pale Ivory"

For the sophisticated and minimalistic sneakerheads, the Swoosh label is bringing in a "Pale Ivory" color scheme upon the Air Max 1 sneaker model. The shoe comes clad in a "Pale Ivory / Sanddrift / White / Sail / Black" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mix of suede and mesh material.

The base of the shoe is clad in a white mesh material, which can be seen upon the toe boxes, ankle collars, and tongues. The white hue contrasts with the sandrift overlays placed upon the quarter panels and the heels.

Lastly, the most prominent Pale Ivory hue is added upon the suede overlays, which are placed upon the mudguards, the forefoot, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with white midsoles and Pale Ivory rubber outsoles.

The pair will be launched via Nike on August 10, 2023, for $140 in women's sizes.

3) Air Max 1 "Safety Orange"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire pic.twitter.com/4MZDQTDdAD Nike Air Max 1 Master “Magma Orange” cop or drop ?

The Swoosh label will be adding a vibrant "Safety Orange" colorway upon their iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model. The sneaker comes clad in a "Magma Orange / White / Pale Ivory" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, leather, and suede material.

The base of the shoe comes clad in a white mesh material, which can be seen accentuated upon the toe boxes,ankle collars and the tongue. The white base subtly contrasts with the suede pale ivory overlays placed upon the quarter panels and the heel counters.

Most importantly, the namesake hue is added upon the leather overlays placed on mudguards, toe boxes, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with white midsoles and tri-toned rubber outsoles. Pair is slated to release on August 18, 2023, for $150.

Other than Air Max 1, many other models from Air Max lineage will be receiving iconic colorways and one can keep track for all on SNKRS app.