Nike Air Max 1 "Deep Royal Blue" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry since its inception in 1964. The swoosh label started its journey as a footwear company with the launch of the Moon shoe, a revolutionising running shoe silhouette.

Over time, the label has expanded enormously and offers accessories of multiple games, but it has stayed true to its root by developing some of the best running shoes.

One of the most popular running shoes offered is the Air Max 1 sneaker model, which was launched in 1987. The beloved Air Max 1 silhouette celebrated the 35th anniversary in 2022, and the swoosh label continues to capitalize on its popularity. After unveiling classics like "Shima Shima," "Big Bubble" and "Timeless," the latest to surface is the "Deep Royal Blue."

A release date for the Air Max 1 "Deep Royal Blue" colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Deep Royal Blue" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Deep Royal Blue" sneakers features Royal Blue toes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted its Air Max lineage under the running sub-section, but over time, it has been accepted by sneakerheads and consumers as more of a lifestyle and streetwear choice. The Air Max lineage started with the debut of Air Max 1, which was designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1986 and launched a year later to the public.

The sneaker model quickly rose in popularity, as it featured the first visible air technology. The shoe design was inspired by the Center Pompiduo in Paris. The model can also be credited with starting the "Walk in the Air" trend. The Nike site introduces the model and its heritage as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

After the release of iconic colorways recently, the latest to to appear is the "Deep Royal Blue," which comes clad in a blue, black and white color scheme. The pair has a timeless build, with the upper constructed out of a mix of suede and sport mesh materials.

The mudguards of the shoe come clad in a striking Deep Royal Blue hue, which matches with the interior lining. The standard neutral grey hue is added on the quarter panels. Most of the upper is clad in a tonal white sport mesh hue.

Another hue is added into the mix with pops of black hue on the lace eyelet, tongue's "Nike Air Max" branding and profile swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides. Hits of branding are added with the "Nike Air" lettering on the heel tabs and black insoles.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and two-toned rubber outsoles in black and white. The pair is rumored to be released during Summer 2023 via Nike and select retailers for $150.

