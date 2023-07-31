Nike Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to release multiple iconic makeovers of the beloved Air Max 1 sneaker model in 2023. The Air Max 1 sneaker model has continued to be clad in popular makeovers, including popular ones like "Big Bubble Red," "All Petals United" and "Puerto Rico".

The latest makeover to the catalog is the Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneakers. The "Safety Orange" colorway is a mix of white, grey and orange. The iconic makeovers come after the Air Max 1 celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022.

A release date for the Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on October 26, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has continued to rule the sneaker sphere for a long time and has struck the perfect balance between style, comfort and technology, especially when it comes to sports shoes. One fine example is the Air Max sneaker lineage.

The swoosh label introduced the Air Max 1 running-turned-lifestyle shoe in 1987. The Air Max 1 sneaker model was designed by the swoosh label veteran and beloved sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who also designed the legendary sneaker models from the Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15.

Tinker Hatfield designed Air Max 1 inspired by Pompidou, a structure in France, and gave it a unique concept, featuring the first visible air unit. The Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The latest Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneaker model comes clad in a "Neutral Grey/ Safety Orange/ White / Black" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of mesh and suede material.

The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which is accentuated on the toe boxes and ankle collars. More white hue is added on the laces, collars, tongues, midsoles and inner lining.

The white base contrasts with the neutral grey overlays, which are added around the lacing system. Another hue is added on the sneaker model with the Safety Orange accentuated on the tongue tags, insoles, eyelets, heels, mudguards and the profile swooshes on medial and lateral sides.

The visible air max units are added on the heels to add function, performance and style. The look is finished off with white midsoles and three-toned safety orange, white and black rubber outsoles.

The Air Max 1 "Safety Orange" sneakers are slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on October 26, 2023, at a retail price of $140 in women's sizes.