Nike Air Max 1 Premium "Summit White Sanddrift" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike maintained its number one position throughout 2022 by releasing several special makeovers of its classic silhouettes. The swoosh label celebrated the 50th anniversary of Cortez, the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1 in 2022. The label will now continue the trend by releasing more makeovers upon the latter.

2023 will be a big year for Air Max 1 as the swoosh label continues to unveil makeovers upon the beloved sneaker model. After previously revealing special editions like "Air Max Day," "Design By Japan," and "Shima Shima," the latest to appear is the neutral "Summit White Sanddrift."

The official release date for the Air Max 1 "Summit White Sanddrift" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label. However, according to media outlet Sole Retrievers, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Summer 2023, exclusively in women's sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium "Summit White Sanddrift" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The Air Max 1 silhouette kick-started the iconic Air Max lineage in 1987. Tinker Hatfield, a seasoned designer for the swoosh label, created the sneaker style, which has since become a wardrobe staple. The sneaker model has been a popular choice amongst sneakerheads and has become one of the first silhouettes to be accepted under the "dad-shoe" style.

Over the years, the swoosh label has managed to add more sneaker models to its Air Max sneaker lineage. Currently, the Air Max lineage features many silhouettes, including Air Max Plus, Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, Air Max 180, Air Max Scorpion, and many more. The swoosh label introduces the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Even though we have only stepped into the second month of 2023, the swoosh label has consistently provided makeovers upon the Air Max 1 silhouette, and the latest to appear is the Air Max 1 Premium "Summit White Sandrift." The colorway is clean and neutral and comes clad in a 'Summit White / Sanddrift / Phantom / Pale Vanilla' color scheme.

A white mesh base and crisp phantom-hued leather overlays make the pair ideal for the summer. The medial and lateral panels are covered with phantom-colored overlays. Sanddrift, a striking colour contrast, is used to draw attention to the suede mudguard overlays.

The swoosh logos upon the medial and lateral profiles are clad in matching sanddrift shades. "Nike Air’s branding tags are added upon the tongue tags and heel tabs.

White midsoles and light vanilla rubber outsoles complete the design and give it a vintage look. The Air Max 1 Premium "Summit White Sanddrift" sneakers are expected to go on sale for $170 through Nike, SNKRS, and a few other stores in the summer of 2023. The pair will only be offered in sizes for women.

