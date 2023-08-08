Fans appreciate Jared Leto’s Skeleton-inspired outfit at Lollapalooza: “I am stuck with this outfit” 

Jared Leto, the well-known American actor and musician, recently enchanted his audience with a miraculous rock performance and his skeleton-inspired outfit at the Lollapalooza music festival. Fans had awestruck expressions for his performance at the music festival held at Grant Park, Chicago.

The Suicide Squad actor has a penchant for fashion which reflects in his offbeat outfit. Whether it is the feline outfit at the Met Gala 2023 or the Stone-embedded magenta suit, the actor knows how to tote them and never fails to flabbergast his fans. For the Lollapalooza concert, the rock vocalist took a startling entry by jumping on the stage in a sheer skeleton dress which probably tempted the fans even more.

Fans are awestruck by Leto's performance ( Image via Instagram/ Jared Leto)

Along with the live performance, his Instagram post also captured the ecstatic reactions of the audience. While some fans praised his outfit others felt the vocalist came direct from Mars because of his marvelous entry.

Jared's unforgettable experience with the skeleton-inspired dress and bungee jumping entry at Lollapalooza

The From Yesterday singer uploaded some glimpses from that show on his Instagram sharing gratitude to Lollapalooza. He dressed in a transparent cape by Hassidriss that was inspired by a skeleton for the performance. The vocalist wore a transparent black top and layered it with the caftan embroidered bone-shaped patchwork.

The ivory and tan-hued beads were embedded in the bone designs and the shoulder got the same patchwork. He paired the cape with shiny red leather gloves and black trousers with a silver zip. His blue shimmery eye shadow and his black leather shoe stood out among everything as being so amazing.

Fans' loved the epic outfit and the jump

While Leto fans mostly talked about his energetic performance, some also commented on his attire. Fans were undoubtedly impressed by his innovative costume, azure eye makeup, and his eagle adoption makeover. The overflow of love for the rock vocalist can also be seen in the comments.

Check out the fans' reaction below:

Fans appreciate Leto's attire (Image via Instagram/Jared Leto)

Leto's fans are in love with Lollapalooza performance (Image via Instagram/ Jared Leto)

People who attended the show shared their experiences of how breathtaking Leto's bungee jump was. Most of the fans thanked the Thirty Second to Mars singer for providing an unforgettable memory of life while some also expressed panic during the jump. Some of his supporters asked him to attend a concert in Germany, while others referred to him as "Monkey Man."

Fans are awestruck with Leto's bungee jumping entry ( Image via Instagram/ Jared Leto)

The Times released an interview with the artist in which he discussed that it is hectic to balance acting and music but both of them come from the creative space and that inspires Leto to keep working. However, Leto feels that the music is something where he is not playing any character and he can be extra himself on the stage.