Jake Paul's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 custom boxing boots: Everything we know so far

Jake Paul recently made headlines with his custom Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 boxing boots, which he wore during his fight against Nate Diaz on August 5. These custom boots were designed by The Surgeon and are estimated to be worth $100,000.

The boots drew inspiration from the "Phantom" colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, featuring a white-based design. Jake Paul's custom outfit for his fight against Nate Diaz not only included the boxing boot but also a robe and shorts.

Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-prizefighter who has gained popularity for his boxing matches and his love for sneakers. He faced his first defeat as a professional boxer in Saudi Arabia during his fight against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Despite this setback, there is still a lot of interest in his next fight.

Jake Paul's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 custom boxing boots feature a white and black color palate

Jake Paul's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 custom boxing boots (Image via @thesurgeon/Instagram)

On August 5, Jake Paul defeated former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight boxing match while wearing the custom-designed robe, shorts, and Air Jordan 1 sneakers by Los Angeles-based tinkerer The Surgeon. Paul disproved those who doubted his skills as a capable fighter by defeating Diaz inside Dallas' American Airlines Centre in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000 spectators.

Even though the main attraction of the evening was Paul's success in the ring, the custom outfit was also quite highlighted by his fans and sneakerheads. The custom outfit and Air Jordan 1 by The Surgeon are inspired by Travis Scott's Cactus Jack drops and his love of black and white pairings.

The famous sneaker customizer stated in a statement that the black-and-white appearance was inspired by Jack Paul's respect for the "Sicko Mode" rapper's "Cactus Jack" product launches. Furthermore, Dominic Ciambrone, CEO of The Shoe Surgeon brand, leaned into Paul's Cleveland background by including subtle allusions to his hometown.

Paul entered the ring to challenge UFC superstar Diaz in custom-made boxing shoes inspired by the Air Jordan 1. The boots were done in a mismatched color pattern, with one shoe covered in black and the other one dressed in white. Ciambrone designed the boots with soft garment leather on the heels, mudguards, and sides for comfort and luxurious touch.

Aside from the boots, Ciambrone designed a one-of-a-kind jacket in black and white with a 9 oz. antique washed canvas basis. Custom embroidered patches adorned the piece. In addition, the shorts Paul wore in the ring were made with a recycled horse and cowboy "Best on Earth" Jordan Brand x Travis Scott T-shirt.

Ciambrone aka The Surgeon has long been the well-known footwear customizer for athletes across numerous sports, and in recent years he has become the custom designer for head-to-toe ensembles for the top boxing stars. He has designed footwear and clothing for celebrities such as Caleb Plant, Devin Haney, and Gervonta Davis.

Jake Paul's choice to wear these custom boots showcased his love for sneakers and his attention to detail when it comes to his outfits for his boxing matches. The combination of the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette and the influence of Travis Scott's design aesthetic made a unique and eye-catching pair of boxing boots. However, these custom pieces might not see a public release anytime soon!