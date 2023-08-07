Blackpink Lisa's 5 most iconic fashion moments 

Apart from being a rapper, singer, and dancer, Lisa has established herself as a global style icon as well. This K-pop singer stands out because of her unique and versatile style statement. From her changing hair color to her glitzy wardrobe on stage, this pop star's experiments with fashion has always turned heads.

As Celine’s global brand ambassador, she gets the room to mingle her serene-looking wardrobe with Hedi Slimane’s rock and roll outfits. In every outfit, she carries simplicity and tailors it to her style.

Be it street staples like a casual tee and denim or highly pomped-up outfits from stage shows, the Blackpink member is able to pull off any look effortlessly. Among all her fashion moments, the five mentioned below are some of her most talked about ensembles.

Coachella to Michael Kors: Lisa's top five fashion moments

1) The private dinner party by Celine

During the 76th Cannes film festival, Lisa was seen in a striking outfit by Celine.

She was invited by Hedi Slimane, the art director of Celine, along with BTS singer V, Joe Alwin, and Kaia Geber at the famous luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

In an Instagram post, the talented artist posed in Celine's pine-striped suit for the private party. The suit featured sequinned silhouettes in black and a vibrant grey hue, paired with a transparent blouse underneath the top. The artist kept her hair wavy with the bangs side parted. She finished the look with a pointy toe pump.

The dash of bling to formal clothing is a testament to Lisa's unique sense of style.

2) The Micheal Kors runway

In 2018, Lisa attended the Micheal Kors New York Fashion Week 2019 in a red-hued knee-length dress with white polka dots and a knotted neckline.

To complement the dress, she paired a black pointed boot with a simple wristwatch. Her hair was dyed blonde and arranged in Chinese bangs, as she posed with a floral printed handbag.

This adorable look with retro polka dots is an example of the adoption of classic pieces on modern canvas.

3) Coachella 2023

Another fashion moment served by Lisa was at Coachella 2023, where she showed off her exquisite styling. In this music festival in California, the Blackpink member performed on two weekends, wearing different outfits.

On weekend 1, She appeared in a soft pink top with matching cutout trousers. The top was embroidered in pink crystals and had a crossed neckline with sheer pink sleeves. The arch-shaped cutout pant also added volume to the look with bottom fringes and flared shapes.

For the second weekend, her golden monochrome chainmail skirt designed by Casey Cadwallader was merged with a golden metallic bodice and matching sequinned gloves.

4) Bvlgari Avrora awards

In October 2022, Lisa donned Vivienne Westwood's made-to-order gown in satin pink at the Bvlgari Avrora awards in Seoul. The satin off-shoulder pastel pink floor-swept gown was fused with a serpent neckpiece.

Being one of the most chosen designers for the red carpet, Vivienne Westwood's design has some unique creativity and her outfit offered a glimpse of that. This clean satin gown was complemented with a diamond gold and ruby-infused serpent necklace.

Lisa added contrast to the outfit with black platform sandals from Amina Muaddi and Chinese bangs.

5) Celine's menswear show

Another one of Lisa's iconic fashion moments is when she showed up in Celine's black jumper for the designer's Paris menswear show at La Palace in February. The pop singer added a dash of boldness to her look by pairing the black jumper with a furry black coat.

The jumper was tied with a belt, with sheer fabric partially visible underneath it.

The K-pop idol completed the look with golden rings and a Triomphe shoulder bag as well as knee-length boots.

These five looks from Lisa are a testament to how she can carry any look like a skilled fashionista.