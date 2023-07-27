Nike Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" football cleats: Everything we know so far 

Recently, Nike Air Jordan released low-cut football cleats in "Chicago" colorways. The fad around the Chicago OG colorway spiked boots is nothing new, and football boot fanatics have always loved the look of Red, White, and Black together.

In 2019, Beaverton-based sportswear giant launched the mid-cut Chicago OG spiked boot and it will be restocked soon. However, the new low-cut one is currently available in all Nike stores.

Based on the original Chicago colorways, both variations are ready to strike the turf. Released on July 2023, the low-cut version is available for $140 whereas people can buy the mid-cut for $150.

Nike AJ1 low cut chicago football cleat is ready to hit the football ground with its sleek design and white stud placements

The Chicago colorways, one of the classics from the Jordan brand, fortified for another football spiked boot with the low-cut model. This spiked beast, with its leather silhouette in university red and white, is well-structured, with widely spaced studs and durable plastic soles.

However, the design of the sole is a little different in this model as the white hard plastic sole is absent in the middle. The back sole continues to the heel tab. The fixing of the back sole seems the shoe itself sits on that, whereas in front sole doesn't show a major change. The studs are placed at a distance for better support.

Air Jordan Chicago Low cut ( Image via eBay)

In the mid-cut version, the sole section is quite familiar and the matching red colored hard plastic sole is structured in a messy honeycomb design. However, the White inner sole creates a complete sole unit where the shoe is gently cupped. The upper is designed in a synthetic rubber silhouette with the large black Swoosh logo.

The shoe features the Jumpman logo on the tongue, gently curved in the mid-cut with an ankle unit. The white side panel and black swoosh connect on the heel tab, enclosed with a black square. The ankle panel is secured with black leather, and the air logo is placed on the side panel.

Nike started with a focus on serving basketball players before transitioning to skaters' needs, showcasing their experimental nature. The brand has since expanded to various sports, including football, and continues to inspire with its entrepreneurial journey.

Nike targeted the 1970 Mexico world cup to start their football journey and just like any successful brand starts with a failure, the Swoosh brand was no exception. The warm weather in Mexico posed a huge problem with the football boot experiments, and things didn't work out well.

Later, In 1982, Nike did a great comeback with Aston Villa in Europe Cup and since then Football world knows the Swoosh logo very well.

People still love to wear this Peter Moore design from the '90s because of its vibrant sporty looking combination with the Jordan branding. Both these variations can be availed for $140 and $150 from the SNKRS application or any Nike stores.