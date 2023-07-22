Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "University Blue" sneakers: Where to get, price, expected release date, and more details explored

Nike has paid a great deal of attention to the fan-favorite Dunk sneaker model in the first six months of 2023, and the company looks set to continue the trend. The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has released multiple iterations of the beloved sneakers this year, including Remastered, EMB, Low-cut, Mid-cut, and more.

The Swoosh label is now extending the catalog by releasing an Athletic Department makeover in the "University Blue" color scheme. This comes after the brand launched the Athletic Department "Picante Red" and the Athletic Department "Green."

An official release date for the Dunk Low Athletic Department "University Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlets Sneaker Bar Detroit, Sole Retriever, and more, the sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 25, 2023. A pair will retail for $110.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "University Blue" sneakers, which come clad in sail, grey, and blue hues

The upcoming Dunk Low Athletic Department "University Blue" sneakers come clad in sail, grey, and blue hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight established Blue Ribbon Sports (now known as Nike) in the 1960s. Over the years, the label has significantly expanded and is now the number one sportswear label globally.

Blue Ribbon Sports' earlier shops were known as the "Athletic Department," and they used to have shoes that were perfect for training and running.

The brand is now preparing a vast "Athletic Department" sneaker pack for Fall 2023. It has already added multiple models, including the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Dunk High, and Dunk Low, to the pack.

Designed by the Swoosh label's Peter Moore, the Dunk sneaker model was launched in 1985 as a basketball shoe. The brand's official website describes it as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The Dunk Low Athletic Department sneakers come clad in a "Sail / University Blue / Iron Ore / Smoke Grey / Coconut Milk / Metallic Gold" color scheme. The upper is made of leather. The sail base contrasts with the grey nubuck overlays placed on eyestays, heels, collars, and mudguards.

As mentioned earlier, the sneakers are rumored to be released on July 25, 2023, via Nike and select retailers. It remains to be seen if this turns out to be true.