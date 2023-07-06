Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Green" sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike has continued to pay central attention to their beloved and iconic Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023. Other than releasing EMB, Remastered and more iterations, the swoosh label is extending its offering further with the release of Athletic Department makeovers.

After releasing the Athletic Department "Picante Red," the latest to surface online is the Athletic Department "Green." The sneaker stays true to its collegiate roots and follows the OG construct. The shoe comes clad in a two-toned color scheme, which is widely popular for the Dunk sneaker model.

A release date for the Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Green" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, but according to the sneaker leaker account @prvt.selection and @yankeekicks, the sneaker model will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Green" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Green" sneakers (Image via @prvt.selection/Instagram)

Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman began their iconic sportswear label's journey in the 1960s with the Blue Ribbon Sports, now known as Nike.

The swoosh label then continued to expand, opening more than ten retail stores in United States in the span of ten years. These stores were known as Athletic Department, as they carried multiple sneakers ranging from running shoes to trainers.

The shoe began its journey as a running shoe brand for athletes before slowly expanding to other fields. The swoosh label is now reminiscing the old days by launching "Athletic Department" collection, which is a nod to the OG models.

After unveiling Air Force 1, Dunk High, Air Max 90 and Air Max 1 for the "Athletic Department," the label has now launched the second colorway over the Dunk Low model. Designed by the swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore, the Dunk sneaker model was launched in 1985.

The silhouette has been one of the most popular choices for sneakerheads for almost four decades. The shoe has been worn by streetwear enthusiasts, skateboarders and collegiate crowds. The site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather material, which is mostly clad in a sail hue.

The sail hue is accentuated on the toe boxes, forefoot, lacing system, tongues, mid-panels, ankle collars and heel tabs. More of sail hue is added on the plain cotton laces. A strong contrast to the sail hue is provided with the dark green accents on the branding details.

The dark green accents are placed on the tongue trimmings, inner linings, sock-liners, "Nike" branding on tongue tags, and most prominently the profile swooshes, which are placed on both the medial and lateral sides.

Branding details like the "1972" and "ATHLETIC DEPT." are placed on the sock liners. The look is finished with sail midsoles and green outsoles. The pair is rumored to drop for $110.

