Carmelo Anthony x Nike Air Jordan 2 sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan is expanding its collaborative roster with Carmelo Anthony. They are set to design a brand-new two-piece Air Jordan 2 sneaker pack.

The upcoming sneaker pack honors Carmelo's iconic memories on the hardwood court. Following the iconic player's announcement that he will be leaving the NBA squad in May 2023, Michael Jordan's eponymous label decided to honor him.

During his career as an NBA player, he has won many recognition awards and his retirement was still not acceptable to many fans. The latest collaborative Air Jordan 2 sneakers celebrate his road to retirement.

An official release date for the release of the sneaker pack model hasn't been reported by the involved labels, however, it is possible for the shoe to permanently remain with Anthony and never see a public release.

More about the newly revealed Carmelo Anthony x Nike Air Jordan 2 sneaker pack, which features "black" and "powder blue" color scheme

The beloved NBA player Carmelo Anthony announced an end to his legendary 19-year career in May 2023. NBA player left a huge mark in the basketball field with his iconic wins including 10-time All-Star, 6-time All-NBA, and 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Not only that, Carmelo also won the NCAA Championship to mark a huge win on the map.

Now, the Jordan Brand is celebrating Carmelo's retirement with the launch of a commemorative pack of Air Jordan 2. The Air Jordan 2 sneaker model was debuted by Nike in 1986 as the beloved designers and Swoosh label veterans, Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore, prepared the legendary design. The Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

The latest sneaker pack is a huge throwback to Anthony's earliest Player Exclusive and retail release. Both the colorways are a nod to Carmelo's previous and two most notable teams he played for—New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

The colorway is inspired by the debut of the 2004 release between Nike, Jordan label, and Melo. The upper of the Denver Nuggets pair comes clad in a "Powder Blue / Gold," while the New York Knicks comes clad in an "Orange / Black / Blue" color scheme.

The "Denver Nuggets" sneakers' upper comes constructed out of white leather, which contrasts with yellow and baby blue.

The upper of the "New York Knicks " shoe is mostly clad in a black hue, which is contrasted with quilted orange interior liners and piping. More details are added with bold blue laces and heel tabs.

To emphasize Anthony's three Olympic gold medal victories, golden appliques are added to the heels, tongues, and lace eyelets to complete the design.