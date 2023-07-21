Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 20 sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is collaborating with the Ghanaian-British fashion designer Mimi Plange to launch a brand-new makeover of the LeBron 20 sneaker model, which is the latest signature shoe for LeBron James. The dynamic duo are reconnecting after they previously launched LeBron 18 Low "Higher Learning" in 2021 to kick off their partnership.

The swoosh label's partnership with James has been one of the most successful and powerful one in the NBA x Nike sphere. The latest product of the partnership includes LeBron 20. The sneaker model will be dressed in a vibrant and summer-appropriate hues for its collaboration with Mimi Plange.

A release date for the Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 20 sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, it will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, Mimi Plange and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More about upcoming Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 20 sneakers

The upcoming Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 20 sneakers come dressed in vibrant floral pattern (Image via @mimiplange/Instagram)

For those who aren't in the know, Mimi Plange is a Ghanian-born fashion designer and is based in America.

The fashion designer is famous for her unique artwork and silhouette of clothes. After previously connecting for Air Jordan 18 model, the fashion designer and eponymous label are connecting with Nike and its long-time partner LeBron James.

Recently, the swoosh label debuted LeBron 20 sneaker model, which was designed by Jason Petrie. The LeBron 20 sneaker model was debuted on September 29, 2022, in the "Time Machine" colorway and went viral. The shoe is the first low-cut basketball shoe from King James' signature sneaker line.

The shoe was made to inspire the next generation of basketball players by showcasing King James' marvelous journey. In a press release, the swoosh label introduced the silhouette:

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

In a press release for the product launch, the designer of the shoe, Jason Petrie, also talked about the silhouette:

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’”

The latest makeover with Mimi Plange comes clad in a "Guava Ice / Bright Crimson/ Bordeaux/ Bold Berry/ White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of engineered mesh material, which is mostly accentuated in white, with multiple floral patterns in vibrant hues on it.

The exact inspiration behind the shoe is yet to be known, but a captivating floral pattern exuberates Plange's personal style. More details are added with bright orange tongues, multi-colored laces and large matching TPU profile swooshes.

The look is rounded out with white midsoles featuring Zoom Air unit and rubber outsoles featuring an herringbone tread pattern. A price point of the shoe hasn't been announced yet, but according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will retail for $250.