Nike Lebron 20 "Night Maroon" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant is one of the most powerful labels in the NBA and basketball world. The athleisure brand has collaborated with multiple legendary basketball players, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Kevin Durant. All four of which have also received their personal signature sneaker lineages.

The Swoosh label is now adding another colorway to its catalog in collaboration with NBA legend LeBron James by launching a brand-new makeover of the recently launched LeBron 20 sneaker model. The duo will do this by releasing a "Night Maroon" colorway of the popular shoe.

An official release date for the LeBron 20 "Night Maroon" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 12, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Lebron 20 "Night Maroon" sneakers, set to be released exclusively in kids' sizes

Nike has been a long-time partner and sponsor for LeBron James, and has continued to extend his signature sneaker line. The Swoosh label will be readying the Jason Petrie-designed LeBron 20 sneakers in Fall-appropriate hues of maroon, red, and black for the upcoming "Night Maroon" colorway.

The LeBron 20 sneaker model was launched by the Swoosh label on September 29, 2022, in the "Time Machine" colorway. It instantly went viral as it became the first-ever low-cut basketball shoe from King James' signature sneaker line.

The sneakers were designed by taking inspiration from his previous models and marvelous moments from his life. The design was made to inspire the next generation of players by showcasing King James' special moments in his career. In an official press release, the label introduced the silhouette, saying:

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

In the official press release for the product launch, the designer of the shoe, Jason Petrie, also talked about the silhouette:

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’”

The latest makeover, Night Maroon, comes clad in a "Night Maroon / Multi Color / Black" color scheme. The upper comes constructed out of engineered mesh, mostly accentuated in Night Maroon. Through the weave, a turquoise-hued base can be seen sitting underneath.

The shoe comes featured with Zoom Air cushioned silhouette, which is a combined blueprint-like aesthetic. The shoes further feature jet-black accents to complement the Night Maroon upper. The black hue is placed upon flat nylon laces and nubuck tongues.

The vibrant watermelon-reminiscent accent is added upon the quarter panels, undermost Swoosh, medial side mudguards, and the front half of the midsoles. The complimentary faded jade tint is added upon the exterior swooshes, heel tabs, speckled midsoles, full-length cross stitching, and semi-translucent outsoles.

The Nike LeBron 20 "Night Maroon" is rumored to release on August 12, 2023, at a retail price of $160 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and more.

