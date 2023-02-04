Nike LeBron 20 "Laser Orange" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton-based sportswear and athleisure wear giant, is expanding their catalog in collaboration with NBA legend LeBron James by launching a brand-new makeover of the recently debuted LeBron 20 sneaker model. The duo will be launching a "Laser Orange" variant of the LeBron 20.

The LeBron 20 sneaker model debuted last year on September 29, 2022, via the "Time Machine" colorway and has since gone on to receive multiple iconic color schemes upon it.

The latest LeBron 20 "Laser Orange" sneaker colorway hasn't received an official release date from the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on June 8, 2023, exclusively in men's sizes.

More about the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 "Laser Orange" sneakers, which come clad in Orange, Blue, Pink, and Purple hues

The upcoming Nike LeBron 20 "Laser Orange" sneakers come clad in orange, blue, pink, and purple hues (Image via @kicksdong / Instagram)

LeBron James' long-time collaborator and sponsor Nike is readying to extend his footwear catalog. The swoosh label has readied the Jason Petrie-designed LeBron 20 sneaker in a vivid Laser Orange take.

The 2022-debuted LeBron 20 was the first-ever low-top sneaker from King James' signature line with the swoosh label. The sneakers were designed by taking a lot of inspiration from his previous models.

The sneaker's design was made to inspire the next generation of players by showcasing King James' special moments in his career. In an official press release, the swoosh label introduced the silhouette, saying:

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

The designer of the shoe, Jason Petrie, also talked about the silhouette in the official press release:

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind.”

The latest variant of the sneaker, dubbed "Laser Orange" comes clad in a 'Laser Orange / Racer Blue / Hyper Pink / White / Vivid Orange / Oxygen Purple' color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of engineered mesh with a tonal laser orange shade. The base contrasts with pops of purple through the weave.

Tonal laser orange-hued perforated leather overlays are placed over the eye stay area, tongues, and heel tabs. Flair has been added to the design with metallic touches on the topmost eyestay and lace dubrae. A small pop of volt green is added upon the tongue with exposed stitching.

The iconic double swoosh comes clad in a racer blue hue with volt green stitch and a fuschia with black stitch. The iconic LeBron crown detail is added upon the heel on a small leather blue patch. The look is finished off with white and laser orange midsoles and oxygen purple rubber outsoles.

The LeBron 20 "Laser Orange" sneakers are rumored to release on June 8, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers for $200.

Poll : 0 votes