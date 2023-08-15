5 best Nike x CPFM sneaker collaborations of all time

It's no surprise that the best Nike x CPFM sneaker collaborations have left an indelible mark on the industry. The sneaker landscape is rich, diverse, and ever-evolving. Pioneering this space is Nike, whose iconic Swoosh signifies not only athletic excellence but also a deep commitment to collaboration and innovation, which is why they dominate the market.

Among the myriad of partnerships, the union between Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) stands out, breathing fresh life into sneaker design. Formed by the enigmatic Cynthia Lu, CPFM brings a unique DIY ethos, melding perfectly with Nike's trailblazing spirit.

These collaborations represent more than just footwear. They're the perfect amalgamation of two brands, pushing the boundaries of design and challenging what's possible in the sneaker game. Here's a deep dive into their top collaborations.

Five Nike x CPFM sneaker collaborations you must know about

1. CPFM x Nike Blazer Mid ‘Sponge By You’ Sneakers

Miki Yayo @FashHole



Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Blazer Mid ‘Sponge By You’ Fall FavoritesCactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Blazer Mid ‘Sponge By You’ pic.twitter.com/M4zt4yZwBl

Cactus Plant Flea Market's iteration of the Nike Blazer Mid' Sponge By You' took sneaker customization to the next level. By providing an astounding 117,649 individual options, ranging from corduroy to canvas to wool, they invited sneakerheads to re-imagine the Blazer Mid. A tribute to Nike's iconic 1972 Blazer, it encapsulated the essence of the skate culture and the eclectic flea market aesthetic, making it one of the standout collaborations of 2019.

2. CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax Sneakers

A debut that sent shockwaves across the sneaker community, the CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax was a visual treat. It features electrifying neon tubing, whimsical 3D puff lettering, a wavy Swoosh designed using real garden wiring, and exposed-seam mesh uppers. Inspired by the 'Green Flash,' this sneaker stood out as a beacon of innovation and creativity.

Here's what the Nike website says about the Nike Air Vapormax x CPFM collaboration:

"Nike x CPFM Air VaporMax 2019 delivers the lightest, most flexible Air Max cushioning to date. A colourful upper inspired by the setting sun sets the pace, while the stretch woven material wraps your foot for lightweight support and stability."

3. Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Flea 1 Sneakers

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies pic.twitter.com/enzTQoa1FW Closer Look At Trinidad James Braided CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET x NIKE FLEA 1’s

Mixing the essence of nature with streetwear, Nike Flea 1 Sneaker boasts a faux fur build in varying shades of green, reminiscent of an overgrown plant. Complemented by the iconic yin-yang logo and distinct branding, it redefined what sneaker collaborations could look like.

4. Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Spiral Sage" Sneakers

A nod to the '90s and a testament to the ongoing love for dynamic light refraction, the Dunk Low "Spiral Sage" captivated sneakerheads with its textile upper draped in Swarovski crystals. The exaggerated Swoosh, thick-padded tongues, and the unique Double Vision smiley shoe tag added to its charm, marking it as one of the best Nike x CPFM sneaker collaborations.

5. CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 sneakers

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD First look at the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 Releasing Holiday 2023 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PdzBQxEVZL

Destined to be a favorite, the Air Flea 2's Balenciaga-inspired tread and neoprene-like upper offers a fresh take on sneaker design. With two available colorways, the massive white Swoosh and the snap button feature allowing for further customization, this design stands out in the vast sea of collaborations.

This is how Nike's official site describes this Nike x CPFM collaboration:

"Cactus Plant Flea Market has garnered a reputation for blending eclectic type treatments with playful graphics that evoke a handcrafted feel—and for its latest collaboration, the label has pushed that aesthetic into new territory, crafting pieces that feel both multi-layered and deconstructed. The capsule borrows timeless elements from Nike's expansive heritage and distorts them to create something equal parts iconic and outlandish."

Nike x CPFM have proven that magic happens when two giants come together. The innovative designs, coupled with the storytelling, have made the best Nike x CPFM sneaker collaborations iconic.

With a blend of Nike's global prowess and CPFM's psychedelic, elusive aura, these collaborations remain a testament to what's possible when brands push boundaries.