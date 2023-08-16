Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Lemon Twist” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A new colorway from the Air Force 1 library is about to land this year. Clad in a white base with neon yellow, this "Lemon Twist" colorway will be a continuation of this shadow line.

Air Force 1 has been one of the favorite sneaker lines since its inception. Its unique design is timeless and anyone can wear it. The Oregon-based sneaker maker has also displayed several iterations of this model in collaboration with different brands and celebrities igniting its popularity to infinity.

The shadow sneaker line is the sister version of AF1 OG where the swoosh got its reflection by layering techniques. This lemon twist will land in the second half of 2023 with a price tag of $135. However, more details on its launch are yet to come.

Nike Air Force 1 Low in the " Lemon Twist " colorway will come in women's size

Air Force 1 came to the sneaker world in 1982 and the famous designer Bruce Kilgore's unique and timeless creation got appreciation mostly from the male audience. Despite several updates from other designers such as Kate Moss, a distinct women's trainer line was still deemed necessary.

The senior creative director of women's footwear, Georgina James designed the sister pair of Air Force 1 keeping the playful nature of feminine characteristics in mind. Aligning the shadow concept, the sneaker comes with a double theory where the swoosh got a reflection.

Since its introduction in 2019, the Shadow sneaker line got a positive response from female sneakerheads and there are several reasons behind it. This particular shoe model has a peculiar size that is specifically designed for the feet of female users. Also, the colorful renderings are suited for female personalities.

With the chunky sole and feminine pastel shades, the AF1 shadow shoe line has evolved from a simple trainer into a fashion statement.

Infusing the AF1 DNA, the sneaker comes with the Lemon yellow tinge with slight inclusion of sky blue. The light sky blue-hued fine outsole is connected to the white thick rubber sole, and the whipped stitch calls to mind the original AF1 design elements.

The leather upper got several panels layering at the toe case and mudguard. The mesh lateral panel and mudguard, both of which are cream in color, set them apart from the white-based upper.

The left lateral swoosh in neon yellow got a shadow in greyish blue and the extra air-scripted panel got a placement at the sole and upper confluence. Just like the AF1 model, the heel panel features sky blue Nike branding that is topped with an embroidered Nike plate.

The medallion on the lace-scripted AF1 is placed below the eyelet where another AF1 text can be seen. The double eye stays and the padded tongue which got the Nike branding completed the shoe's adornment.

The AF1 shadow " lemon twist " will land in the upcoming months of 2023 for $135. Sneakerheads should keep a watch on the Nike website for updates as the release date has not yet been announced.