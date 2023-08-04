Ralph Lauren x Fortnite P-Wing Boot: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After connecting in late 2022, the fashion label Ralph Lauren has collaborated again with the video game Fortnite to launch a physical P-Wing Boot. The fashion label is further expanding its presence in the survival game as it found its own island in the video game "Race to Greatness by Polo Ralph Lauren" on August 3, 2023.

The collaboration further features a limited-edition physical version of the P-Wing boot that was initially graphically debuted in Fortnite. The shoe was released only in 300 units at a retail price of $250.

The digital version of the shoe can still be availed within the Fortnite marketplace as a part of the character's outfit, including accessories for 1500 V-Bucks ($15). The chunky black and red boots are modeled precisely after digital pieces dropped in November 2022.

Fans can avail of the Fortnite P-Wing Boot currently on the official e-commerce site of Ralph Lauren for $250.

More about the newly released Ralph Lauren x Fortnite P-Wing Boot, which comes modeled after the November-released physical version

The newly released Ralph Lauren x Fortnite P-Wing Boot comes modeled after the November-released physical version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ralph Lauren first connected with the online video game in November 2022 and released a digital collection of wearables in Fortnite as a part of the digital Polo Stadium collection. The collection gained significant prominence as it was built on the fashion label's archive.

The Stadium collection was first introduced by the fashion label in 1992 and reinterpreted in 2017. After over 30 years, the original collection was launched for Fornite's audience alongside the in-game accessories inspired by the 1990s polo sport line.

The physical version helps the fashion brand to take a chance on the high-fidelity graphics offered by Epic Games, Fortnite's parent company. In an official press release David Lauren, Ralph Lauren's chief innovation and branding officer, commented,

“It’s an amazing opportunity to stretch the teams and try something new. To be able to look into cyberspace for inspiration is pretty cool, and to build out the world is a new paradigm. Things that are ’90s are trending with a younger generation again, and we thought that would be fun to mix and match in a new way.”

The latest P-Wing Boot comes constructed from shell material and features multiple unique details, including the swivel-point hardware, TPU fins, and P-Wing logo. The official site introduces the footwear model,

"Designed as a wearable replica of the digital version, its molded shell construction features unique swivel-point hardware and our iconic P-Wing logo. TPU fins—inspired by the jet pack glider from the original Polo Stadium collection digital outfit—accent the EVA midsole. It’s finished with a signature Pony–detailed lace keeper and the Fortnite logo at the tongue."

The footwear features a rounded toe and features swivel-point at the shaft. The inner bootie of the shoe comes features with molded inserts, while the webbed pull tabs on heels and tongues help in accessibility. Branding details are added with the Fortnite logo on the tongue, the P-Wing logo at the shaft, "1992," and the "Ralph Lauren est. 1967" lettering on the outside.

The upper and bootie construction is lined with mesh material for added breathability. The boot will accompany two sets of laces and a custom shoe box.