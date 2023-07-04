MSCHF Big Black Boots: Everything we know so far

MSCHF is a US-based art collective with headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. The company has created a wide range of artworks, including sneakers, social media routes, and AI-generated foot pictures. The brand is primarily known for its unconventional ideas and products.

Although the brand has always created a wide range of unique merchandise, its crazy sneaker layouts have brought them the most fame. The most recent addition to the brand's catalog is expected to be the recently unveiled Big Black Boot.

Although the firm is keeping the precise release date and other information of the Big Black Boot under wraps, these boots are likely to be sold directly by the MSCHF Sneakers App, alongside an array of other linked retail sellers. These pairs are expected to be sold for $350, which is close to the price of its Big Red Boot, which was released earlier this year.

MSCHF Big Black Boots are inspired by the Big Red Boot design

Here's another look at the upcoming Big Black Boot (Image via [email protected])

Brands are quick to seize an opportunity to become big these days. MSCHF, that stands as one of the most coveted labels due to its risky as well as uncommon footwear concepts, cannot be overlooked whenever one talks about labels going viral or being highly sought after.

However, MSCHF's ideas are difficult to predict or understand, possibly due to the way they perfectly capture the spirit of the current day, or simply because the start-up resists being labeled. MSCHF's uniqueness lies in its strange and out-of-the-ordinary iterations, and the Brooklyn-based art group has used footwear to spark big debates on multiple occasions.

The entity's eccentric footwear designs that generated huge waves in the fashion world include their formerly launched Super Normal shoes (influenced by Nike Air Force 1), BWD footwear, Wavy Baby (centered on Vans footwear style), Gobstomper, and Big Red Boots.

This label is now ready to add yet another eye-catching piece to its roster--the Big Black Boot. This comes after the massively popular Big Red Boot as well as a potential Crocs partnership on the Big Yellow Boot. The latter yellow boot made its public appearance during the recent Paris Fashion Week.

The Big Black Boot, as shown by video creator Javel Berlin on Instagram, is an all-black replica of the Big Red Boot. The big, clunky style and the rubberized section on the outsole remain unchanged from the original.

The Big Red Boot was all over the internet when it initially appeared. You couldn't navigate through any social media platform without seeing a star or influencer wearing a pair, and as a result, the boot's resale price skyrocketed. After pre-orders were filled, the price subsequently fell below the initial retail price. The Big Red Boot has been restocked and is now available in full size on MSCHF's store.

Keep an eye out for the Big Black Boot that may arrive in the coming weeks of 2023. Those interested in getting their hands on these all-black shoes can download the brand's Sneakers app for quick updates on the release information of these footwear pieces.

