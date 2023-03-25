MSCHF BWD shoes: Release date and more details explored 

Due to the success of its innovations like the Wavy Baby and Big Red Boot, MSCHF has swiftly become a household name.

You'd think the Brooklyn-based art team was reaching the upper bounds of what rebellious footwear can be after transforming what was previously restricted to simulation into something realistic and wearable.

The BWD silhouette, their newest design, is possibly their most absurd to date. The shoe is entirely wrapped up in a White/Red-Black-Gum color palette.

The MSCHF BWD shoes are slated to enter the sneaker market on April 11, 2023. Although the price details of these outlandish sneakers is kept under wraps by the brand, they will be offered by the brand’s official Sneakers app.

MSCHF BWD shoes can be worn both from front and back

MSCHF keeps up with the trend of creating unconventional sneaker designs (Image via MSCHF)

MSCHF doesn't need an introduction, the NYC-based art collective has become well-known in recent years thanks to provocative releases like their "Devil Shoes" and, most recently, their internet-shattering Big Red Boots.

The brand recently debuted its newest sneaker, adding both form and purpose to its design, despite the fact that some of these styles are more akin to works of art than practical footwear.

The MSCHF BWD, which can be worn backwards and forwards, is almost here.

Here's an on-foot look of the quirky sneaker design (Image via Sole Retriever)

The shoe's upper features a combination of white, gray, red, and black. It has a dual-wear design that lets your foot slide into the back like a traditional pair of shoes, while also leaving the toe box exposed so you can wear it backwards.

The typical style of carrying the shoe makes the model resemble an early 2000s skate shoe with a robust esthetic, despite the somewhat unattractive backwards design.

Around the toe box, eyestays, and mid-foot are white leather pieces used in the production, while the heel areas is covered in red suede.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and the sole units of the shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The brand's logo is prominently placed on the heel tab, the sole unit, and the tongue area, with one facing backwards while the other is facing forward to help with wearing the sneakers both way.

The black finish of the spiky foam midsole with white speckled elements as well as a gum rubber outer sole unit completes the esthetic, giving it the appearance of a night sky.

However, when examined from the opposite angle, a gum rubber midsole can be seen close to the toe area (or heel counters if worn backwards).

Here's a look at the printed insoles of the pairs (Image via Sole Retriever)

Keep an eye out for the upcoming BWD shoes that are planned for the coming days. To receive quick notifications for future releases, get the brand’s MSCHF Sneakers app.

In addition to the aforementioned launch, the brand has most recently released its Super Normal 2 “Mint Green” shoes. These shoes were launched on March 22, 2023. With a selling price label of $170 for each pair, these sneakers were also sold via the label’s Sneaker app and some of its affiliated sellers.

Poll : 0 votes