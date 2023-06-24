Summer 2023: 5 best celebrity-inspired footwear items

Summer 2023 brings forth a wave of style and sartorial inspiration, and one of the best ways to elevate the summer fashion game is with celebrity-inspired footwear. This season, renowned personalities have set the trend with their impeccable taste for summer special footwear items.

As the temperature rises and the sun shines its warm rays, it's time to set aside the winter boots and embrace the vibrant array of summer special footwear items. From strappy sandals that let the toes breathe to lightweight sneakers that effortlessly carry one through adventurous days, this season's footwear options are designed to elevate the summer style.

Reese Witherspoon's sandals & Brie Larson's sneakers: Five celebrity-inspired footwear items for summer

1) Birkenstock Sandals

Reese Witherspoon in Birkenstock Sandals (Image via Reese Witherspoon Instagram/Birkenstock)

Reese Witherspoon was spotted wearing a very summery checked pattern dressed paired with vintage Birkenstock sandals.

It is the Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather sandal. It is a two-strap sandal that comes in classic, velvety suede. The suede gives the sandal a laid-back look that is suitable for any season and style.

It is one of the most celebrity-inspired footwear items and is currently available for purchase at the brand's website for $130.

2) Veja Sneakers

Jennifer Garner in Veja Sneakers (Image via Instyle/Veja)

Another celebrity-inspired footwear item is one that can be a fan-favorite for sneakerheads in the summer - the Veja sneakers. Jennifer Garner is seen wearing the Veja Alveomesh sneakers.

These sneakers are made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles and rubber, and feature a breathable mesh upper. The sneakers are available in a variety of colors and styles for both men and women.

They are currently available for $205 at Veja.

3) Tkees Sandals

Jennifer Lopez in Tkees flip flops (Image via @jlogallery/Twitter/Tkees)

With a beautiful floral dress, Jennifer Lopez is wearing a Tkees flip-flop sandal, a perfect combination for summer 2023. These sandals are a minimalist and elegant option for footwear. They are designed with a simple and thin-strap silhouette that is made from high-quality materials.

The Tkees flip-flop sandals are comfortable and casual, yet with a more refined feel than regular plastic flip-flops. The sandals come in a variety of shades, including nude colors, and are suitable for any occasion.

This celebrity-inspired footwear can be purchased via the official website of Tkees for $55.

4) Hoka Sneakers

Brie Larson in Hoka Sneakers (Image via Brie Larson Instagram/Hoka)

This celebrity-inspired footwear item is a sneaker that is ready for summer 2023 with a bright color palate. The sneaker that Brie Larson is seen wearing is from Hoka and the model's name is Bondi 8. These sneakers are great for comfort and support for the foot.

One of the key factors about this sneaker is that it is recognized by the American Podiatric Medical Association for Foot Health. For individuals who are looking for good quality sneakers which are also beneficial for the foot, Hoka Bondi 8 would be a perfect choice.

They are available on the brand's website for $165.

5) Castaner Wedge Shoe

Catherine, Princess of Wales in Castaner Wedge Shoe (Image via FN/Castaner)

The Princess of Wales, Catherine looks stunning in a flowing midi dress paired with the Castaner Wedge shoes. Castaner offers a variety of wedge espadrille styles, including the popular Carina wedge. They are available in a range of colors and materials, including canvas and suede.

These shoes feature ankle ties or ribbon laces. Castaner wedge shoes are a stylish and comfortable option for summer footwear.

This celebrity-inspired footwear is available at Castaner for $120.

From chunky sneakers to strappy sandals, these celebrity-inspired footwear items are a perfect choice for adding some extravagance to this Summer 2023 fashion. They are sure to get the wearers a lot of compliments as they walk out in style this summer.

Poll : 0 votes