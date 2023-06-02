Summer 2023: 5 best mules for men

When it comes to footwear, mules are the ideal compromise between sandals and shoes. They offer the same level of support and cushioning as sneakers, the convenience of slippers or slides, and, in most cases, the refined sophistication of loafers.

When you need to tone things down a notch but an occasional shoe is too much, you can always turn to mules to save you. Members of the French aristocracy first wore this footwear, but they have since become popular among commoners. Even though they are not the same as the clogs that originated in Scandinavia, many brands use the phrases interchangeably.

What was previously a distinction defined by heel height and platform thickness is now jumbled in the world of abstract designs and variable styles in the 21st century. In addition, the great news is that mules are making it to the top stylish footwear to wear in 2023.

Suicoke Mok Injection EVA Rubber and four other mules to add to your list for 2023

1) Represent Initial

Represent Initial (Image via Sportskeeda)

The uppers of the Represent Initial mules are made of plush suede and have an Initial metal logo on the strap. The custom-made EVA outsole features a molded footbed created with the wearer's comfort in mind, with a deep heel cup, arch support, and toe grip. The footbed is finished with a microfiber lining, preventing the feet from sliding and making these shoes ideal for wearing all day.

The Represent Initial is available for $220 at the official Represent retail site.

2) Oakley Kyoto

Oakley Kyoto hummus (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Kyoto piece is a great way to show off your laid-back, casual side in a fashionable way. It has a backless design, so it's easy to slip on, and a robust vulcanized construction, so it's comfortable even while you're on the move. In addition, your feet will remain dry and comfortable throughout the day thanks to Oakley's innovative moisture management technology and the mesh lining's ability to provide ventilation.

The construction of this footwear piece includes an Oakley trademark flag on the lateral side, a rubber outsole that provides both durability and grip, and a backless design that allows for easy slip-on wear and maximum comfort.

The Oakley Kyoto is available for $65 at the official Oakley retail site.

3) Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed

The Boston clog from Birkenstock is a true classic that has stood the test of time and can be easily worn every season. These mules have color-coordinated buckles that have the texture of textiles and are designed with a matte finish, as well as color-coordinated outsoles. In addition, the upper is crafted from a velvety suede material.

Fans of this pair can purchase them at Birkenstock's official retail site for $50.

4) Vince Decker Suede

Vince Decker Suede (Image via Sportskeeda)

A casual mule constructed from creamy suede with a molded comfort footbed is taken to the next level by adding a hint of distinctive tartan plaid. These mules are fashionable and go well with different attire. Moreover, the material used to construct this piece is leather, making them the epitome of class and status.

The Vince Decker Suede is available for $50 at the official retail site of Vince.

5) Suicoke Mok Injection EVA Rubber

Suicoke Mok Injection EVA Rubber mules (Image via Sportskeeda)

The forward-thinking 'Mok Injection' mules by Suicoke are crafted from lightweight EVA rubber that molds to the curves of your foot to provide a fit that is both secure and comfortable. They include sturdy lug soles that are adjustable and webbing straps that can be adjusted for a custom fit. Moreover, this footwear piece also has black EVA rubber and webbing for the comfort of the feet.

This footwear is available for $150 at varying retail sites for mule fans.

Mules are more than just trendy shoes that were once widely worn in the footwear industry. They are making a resounding comeback in today's footwear culture, and that too, in a big way.

