Polo Ralph Lauren x Ron Herman: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the Black Collection

Polo Ralph Lauren is exclusively collaborating with Ron Herman to revamp its classic offerings in a black-colored collection. The Black Collection is a five-piece apparel collection that includes t-shirts, shirts, shorts, polo shirts, and a cap.

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Ron Herman Black Collection will drop on Friday, April 29, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Ron Herman on its Japan website and at each store.

More about the upcoming Polo Ralph Lauren x Ron Herman Black Collection

Polo Ralph Lauren was founded in 1967, and ever since, the brand has served fans and consumers with luxurious and timeless styles that symbolize the United States. It soon became a global lifestyle brand choice as it continued to attract fans worldwide.

Polo Ralph Lauren x Ron Herman Black Collection (Image via Ron Herman)

A new project from the work of bespoke Polo Ralph Lauren has been received every season, and this time, the brand is serving it in partnership with Ron Herman. The Black Collection unifies standard items representing the brand's standard items into an all-black theme.

The collection is special and unique and embodies the symbolic polo player logo with a body-color all unified in black. All items are timeless and universal with basic and minimalist styles.

The five-piece collection focuses on Ralph Lauren's loosest silhouette classic fit. All five pieces accentuate a special tag with a unique specification with an "original label" (commonly known as the old/ original tag for the label) as well as a name branding of Ron Herman.

The capsule features five "black-on-black" definitive pieces. Each of these pieces accentuates the iconic logo embossed in black upon black fabric. The products available include a classic short-sleeved t-shirt, classic short-sleeved polo, a pair of chino shorts, a baseball cap, and an Oxford button-up shirt.

The classic black colored t-shirt is constructed out of breathable cotton fabric in mesh and can be availed for ￥9,900 ( approx. $77.52) in the size range of S to XXL.

The classic black colored polo is also made out of breathable cotton mesh fabric and can be availed for ￥17,600 (approx $137.81) in sizes ranging from S to XL.

The Oxford button-up, known as BD Oxford Shirt, sports a loose-fit silhouette. The button-up shirt can be availed for ￥ 18,700 ( approx $146.46). The button-up shirt has a white-detailed set of buttons on the black fabric and can be purchased in the size range of S to XL.

A pair of chino shorts, also known as Prepster shorts, can be availed for ￥ 14,300 (approx 111.94). The shorts are knee-length and have a relaxed fit style. The shorts can be purchased in the size range of XS to XL.

Lastly, Chino Cap features the polo logo at the front of the cap and can be availed in a free size for ￥ 8,800 ( approx $68.90). All the pieces in the collection elevate the house with a versatile wardrobe choice and a sleek black capsule.

The Black Collection will arrive in-store and online at Ron Herman on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar