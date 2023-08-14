Advisory Board Crystals x Vans EVDNT EXT ULTI “Miracle Conditions” sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Advisory Board Crystals (ABC) has collaborated with the California-based shoe company Vans and the two are set to drop their new sneaker soon. The sneaker model named "Miracle Condition" represents the emblems of both brands along with their signature features.

The luxury brand The Advisory Board Crystals (ABC) is a self-made unit that started its journey in 2015 with a strange coincidence between the co-founders. Starting from scratch, the Advisory Board Crystal's co-owners saw rapid growth in eight years. Through collaborations with brands like Colette, Bergdorf Goodman, Grailed, Barney’s, Union LA, and HBX, the growth accelerated by more than twice the speed.

Vans, meanwhile, has pleased its customers with the most comfortable and timeless designed sneaker models. The collaboration between the two will reflect on the "Miracle Conditions" sneaker colorways in olive tincture with a grey and white combination. This pair is about to land on August 17 with a price tag of $175.

The Advisory Board Crystals opens up about their collaboration with Vans on Instagram

Between these two brands, Advisory Board Crystal opened up first about the collaboration on their Instagram when Vans was yet to break the news. From the cold stores of several products to a favorite brand, every company tries to flare its philosophy to attract like-minded customers.

However, if the storytelling of the brand became a real-life experience for the co-founders, it is called the fated synergy. That is exactly what happened with the co-founders of Advisory Board Crystals, Remington Guest, and Heather Haber.

The foundation story of Advisory Board Crystal began with a Uber pool ride where the two went from being a stranger, to love birds to business partners. On a happy note, Remington Guest opened up to Hypebeast,

"We’re both antisocial, so she was on her side of the car looking out the window — like, not towards me — and I didn’t wanna see who else was in the car either. only took the Pool because it was four dollars."

Regarding the initiation of the Advisory Board Crystal, both the co-founders spoke to Hypebeast,

"We wanted to find a way to spend all of our time together. We had a vision, not a [business] plan, It was an idyllic image of an artist couple building their own universe that we could share with anyone that saw the world differently. Like minds. A utopian dystopian idealism."

Details on the Advisory Board Crystals x Vans collaboration

The sneaker insider Masterchefian's Instagram post gave the first insight on the ' Miracle Conditions' where he quoted the upcoming release date with its price. On the olive silhouette the pair feature several detailed designs with enlarged perforation and toggle lace.

The features of both brands are quite visible on the overall shoe as the Jazz signature stripe on the lateral stripe signifies Vans' presence where the CLG serial number on the tongue carries the Advisory Board Crystals' mark.

With several side paneling, the sneaker got co-branding marks on the dubrae and lateral side. However, after publishing the news by Masterchefian, Advisory Board Crystal posted the first look of the sneaker on their Instagram.

As the brands have not spoken about the sneaker release date of ' Miracle Condition', it can be assumed from Masterchefian feeds that August 17 is the date. Also, the price will be $175 for each pair and will be available on the Advisory Board Crystal website.