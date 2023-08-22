5 best Skechers collabs of all time

Skechers has set the trademark in the foot fashion world as one of the best-selling footwear brands in the world. With a wide range of shoes, the California-based brand started its journey in 1992.

The brand gained popularity in no time and analyzing its products, it can be said that they had accentuated their effort on the product quality and design. The brand strategy also works pretty well for this sneaker brand.

However, the brand collaborated with several other brands to infuse their brand image and unique style. Evaluating all the collaborations, here are the 5 best Skechers collaborations of all time.

From candy bars to iconic Japanese fashion level, Skechers' experiments with different brands pushed them toward superiority

1) First Football boot from Skechers: Harry Kane collaboration

Harry Kane, one of the greatest footballers in the present day, is collaborating with Skechers for the first time. The California-based shoe brand wanted to try their hands in the football genre and they have been shaping a perfect football cleat for years.

Comprising the custom features, this football boot, SKX_01 is designed according to the modern footballer’s need. It has better grip technology with custom adjustable features to cater to different types of feet.

The first football cleat from the brand will be released in September 2023 when Kane has already worn the masked version of the boot in his last matches. However, the price tag is not official yet.

2) The walk through life sneakers: Snoop Dogg collaboration

Snoop Dogg, the rapper, actor, and philanthropist collaborated with this sneaker brand for a new sneaker line from this California-based brand. Implementing the authenticity of the artist, the brand brought out its new sneaker in slip-in and lace-up patterns.

Aligning Snoop Dogg’s humble aura, the OG Capsule collection is crafted for everyone who walks through their lives. The design team of the brand worked very closely to capture the ideas of Snoop and reflected them into their sneakers.

While some models are highly artistic with aesthetic beauty, some have funky graphics embedded to portray the diversity of the artist. The first capsule has been launched on August 1 with a price tag between $100 and $125.

3) Candybar into Skechers: Snickers collaboration

A candy bar with a fitness brand union seems pretty unusual but Skechers and Snickers collaboration does not look so. Taking inspiration from Snickers, the shoe brand launched its classic D’Lites iteration in three colorways.

Snickers collaboration ( Image via Skechers)

Maintaining the co-branding and Snickers’ signature colors -blue, red, white, and brown, the sneaker brand embedded distinctive typography on the sneaker. When the brands released three colorways in White, Black, and Cream shades, another iteration of the GOrun model also came out for women’s feet.

The fun collaboration with Snickers was released in 2019 with M-strike technology and heel padding.

4) Sneakers for fashion lovers: Diane von Furstenberg collaboration

Diane von Furstenberg's collaboration with Skechers ( Image via Skechers)

Diane Von Furstenberg is mostly known for its unique feminine designs. The California-based brand wanted to blend comfort and fashion into one capsule which was reflected in a collaboration in 2023.

The sandals stood out among the four styles of shoes in this capsule collection. Taking inspiration from animal skin, this collection created bold and wild feminine fashion.

The collection was limited to the female fashionista, where the crisscrossed sandals with zebra printed silhouette got the co-branding embedded with the DVF’s signature lip imprint. The collection is available for $125.

5) Knack for bold colors: Kansai Yamamoto collaboration

Kansai Yamamoto collection ( Image via Skechers)

When the California-based brand was exploring different cultures, the artistic attribution of Kansai Yamamoto enticed the brand. As an iconic Japanese fashion brand, Kansai Yamamoto accentuates Kabuki, a Japanese art form on their fashion brand.

However, the designer passed away in 2020 and to celebrate his first death anniversary, the sneaker brand teamed up with them to bring out the colorful iteration of their existing models.

Not only the artistic aesthetics, but the sneaker collaboration also had the Air Cool goga mat and ultra-go technology for the utmost cushy experience. Those sneaker pairs had a vibrant color infusion with Kansai lettering on the lateral side for the co-branding purpose.

When it comes to brand collaboration, this California-based brand never stops for new exploration.