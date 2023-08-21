COMME des GARCONS' CDG x The North Face collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

COMME des GARCONS' diffusion range, The North Face, and CDG are currently gearing up to launch a ready-to-wear apparel collection. The upcoming collection will pay tribute to the outdoors and will include jackets, pants, vests, crossbody bags, and more.

The complete COMME des GARCONS' CDG x The North Face line will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The items in the collection will be sold via selected The North Face, Dover Street Market, and CDG outlets across the globe. They will also be available during a particular window at Galeries Lafayette Paris and more details about the same are currently awaited.

XPLR Pass members can get their hands on items from the collection through The North Face's website, alongside CDG's e-commerce store. Cusotmers can also find the new line in The North Face retail locations in SoHo and Fifth Avenue in NYC, and Pike Street in Seattle.

Items from the COMME des GARCONS' CDG x The North Face collection feature the partnering labels' mottos

Take a closer look at the items in the latest COMME des GARCONS' CDG x The North Face apparel collection (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

Since 1966, The North Face has aimed to prepare explorers to achieve their goals. The company's motto is "Never Stop Exploring" and it has collaborated with several well-renowned designers and labels over the years. Earlier in 2023, the brand released numerous joint collections with popular labels like BEAMS, Supreme, CLOT, and more. It is now gearing up to join hands with CDG and customers are excited to see what it brings to the table.

The CDG subsidiary of COMME des GARCONS, which was launched in 2018, is a straight-to-consumers platform, boasting logo-centric styles. The company has leaned on organic marketing to acquire a cult-like following since its inception. Over the years, CDG has also gained popularity with the likes of big names including Nike and Converse.

The description of the latest collection on The North Face website reads:

“Celebrate a path unknown; one forged by artists and athletes; wanderers and wonderers—and inspired by the freedom found in exploration.”

The North Face's tried-and-true models including the Nuptse Vest, Denali Fleece Jacket, and Hydrenaline Jacket and Pant are all redesigned with a straightforward yet amusing CDG twist.

The CDG phrases "Wear Your Freedom" and "My Energy Comes from Freedom" are embossed on the inner surfaces of the jackets as well as the vests. These jackets and vests also have modest CDG and The North Face logos stamped on the top corner and on the back.

The collection also includes Hoodies with double emblems in both black and white designs. The same design appears on the collection's t-shirts, which are accessible in the same colors. An adjustable headgear and a crossbody bag with black with white logos are included as accessories in the collection.

COMME des GARCONS' CDG x The North Face collection will launch this August. This collection is sure to be perfect for those who love to explore the outdoors and enjoy going on adventures.