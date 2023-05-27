The North Face recently launched its "Summer of Pride" collection, including a series of outdoor events and a line of rainbow-themed apparel and accessories made with recycled materials. The brand collaborated with Drag Queen and LGBTQ+ activist Pattie Gonia for the tour of "Summer of Pride," inviting The North Face fans "to celebrate Pride and bring camp to the outdoors."

However, The North Face has faced severe backlash on social media platform because the collaboration with a Drag Queen for "Summer of Pride." Some netizens think that the collaboration has a socio-political propaganda. Despite the controversies, the brand did not step back.

Currently, The North Face Summer of Pride collection is available for purchase on the website. The price range for the collection is starting from $35 and goes upto $165.

The North Face "Summer of Pride" collection features Pride tee, hydrenaline shorts, Pride tank, and oxeye shoes, among others

The North Face Pride collection (Image via The North Face)

The purpose of The North Face's Summer of Pride collection is to bring people together and celebrate local LGBTQ+ communities while enjoying the outdoors. The collection includes a series of outdoor events like hikes to celebrate Pride and bring camp to the outdoors. The events are designed to be inclusive for all, pushing the brand's belief that exploration should be for everybody.

In addition, the collection includes a line of Pride-inspired apparel and accessories that are style-forward and made with recycled materials. The product shoot features models and a photographer from the LGBTQ+ community, taking a holistic and empowering approach. A selection of stylish, recyclable clothing and accessories with Pride-inspired designs has been part of The North Face "Summer of Pride" collection.

The lineup includes popular daily items like hoodies, t-shirts, totes, basecamp slides, tank tops, and more. The North Face also said that it will provide Brave Trails, a nonprofit summer camp devoted to LGBTQ+ youth leadership, more than $70,000. The business has also released a line of recycled-material accessories and clothing that is inspired by Pride, including children's clothes.

Controversies and backlash on The North Face "Summer of Pride" collection

With the release of the recent collection by the brand, some individuals have criticized The North Face over their Pride campaign and have called for a boycott of the company. With its children's apparel featuring rainbow themes, the clothing label has been charged with "propaganda" and "grooming" youngsters. From conservative parties to the company's advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion, the debate around The North Face's Pride line for kids ranged on a varitey of topics.

Online backlash (Image via @OliLondonTV/Twitter)

For working with LGBTQ+ activist Pattie Gonia, who is highlighted in the "Summer of Pride" advertisement, the brand has come under fire. After observing most of the comments from people on the social media platforms, many people have refused to support the idea of promoting rainbow colored clothing with the tag of "supporitng LGBTQ+".

According to a few people, kids can casually wear rainbow colored clothing without associating it with the Pride community.

However, The North Face has defended its campaign by stating that it recognizes the opportunity the brand has to shape the future of the outdoors, which is why they want the future to be a more accepting and loving place. The company has continued its Pride push amid the backlash and is in the second year of its Pride series. The North Face's response to the controversy has been to stand by its commitment to inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

