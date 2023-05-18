Where to buy Marvel Pride Collection 2023: Price and more details explored

With less than a month until Pride Month begins, Marvel has released its Pride collection on May 16. Marvel Pride Collection 2023 features a wide range of accessories and clothing line. The Marvel Pride collection is presently available for purchase only through shopdisney.com, with prices ranging from $14 to $75.

Marvel, one of the most influential and beloved entertainment companies, has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting and representing the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, and other diverse sexual orientations and gender identities) community. Through its comics, films, and various media platforms, it has taken significant steps to promote inclusivity, diversity, and support for the queer community.

Marvel Pride Collection 2023 features a sleeveless spirit jersey, a poplin shirt, and more

Marvel Pride Collection 2023 is a part of Disney Pride Collection 2023, which features Star Wars and Marvel goods. The collection includes colorful rainbow-themed graphics on clothing, accessories, pins, and more in celebration of Pride month. A poplin shirt and a sleeveless spirit jersey with an all-over design of several Marvel icons are part of the 2023 Marvel Pride Collection.

In a release, Marvel stated:

"The Disney Pride Collection was created by members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and features not only Marvel designs, but those for Star Wars, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and more. The Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits throughout the year to support the LGBTQIA+ community globally."

It further added:

"For 2023, new Pride items include a sleeveless spirit jersey along with a poplin shirt featuring an all-over print of different Marvel icons. The same Pride pattern can be found on a new Loungefly Backpack, too, and finish off the look with the America Chavez Ear Headband!"

In recent years, Marvel has introduced LGBTQ+ characters and storylines that have resonated with readers and fans worldwide. Notably, several well-known Marvel characters have come out as LGBTQ+ or have been depicted as such in various comic book series. These characters include prominent figures such as Iceman (Bobby Drake), a founding member of the X-Men, who came out as gay in 2015, and America Chavez, a fierce superheroine known as Miss America, who identifies as a lesbian.

Marvel has not only embraced LGBTQ+ representation within its comic book pages but has also taken steps to celebrate and support the queer community beyond the comics. The company has been actively involved in queer events and initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to fostering inclusivity and equality. Marvel has sponsored and participated in Pride parades, showcasing floats and bringing awareness to LGBTQ+ issues.

These events have provided a platform for Marvel to connect with fans and promote a message of acceptance and support.

Through its diverse range of mediums and storytelling platforms, Marvel has actively worked to promote inclusion, representation, and support for the LGBTQ+ community. To grab the new Marvel Pride collection 2023, visit shopdisney.com now.

