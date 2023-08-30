5 best bags from Coachtopia

Coachtopia, launched in April 2023, is the newest trending subject in the fashion business in terms of sustainable fashion. Following the debut of its scholarship program with the CFDA Design Scholarship prize, the sustainable clothing line from Coach has recently generated excitement. Two recent design graduates, Angel Pen and Vivian Luo, received the honor and the chance to create for Coachtopia.

With an experience of 81 years in the design industry, Coach thought of a new fashion label for Gen Z. When the world is suffering from climate change and fashion has been changing toward sustainability, Coachtopia appeared with futuristic fashion determination.

The brand introduced Coachtopia leather which is made of 50% recycled leather scraps and they also claim that it can reduce 60% of carbon emissions. The brand has focused on recycled materials for packaging and branding.

Crafted with waste material, the brand has launched several collections so far. After evaluating different collections from the brand, here are the 5 best Coachtopia bags.

Coachtopia mixes technology and sustainable fashion into its bag collection

1) Wavy Dinky

With the 'Earth Day' campaign, the sustainable fashion brand has launched Wavy Dinky with all the reusable material. This minuscule handbag can be converted to a cross-body bag with its strap. Made with pebbled Coachtopia leather, the bag has the chain replica resin strap which is fabricated with 70% reusable plastic.

To align the bag with the luxurious handbag category, the brand provides a NFC chip for tracing material in the bag. The bag is available on the website for $395.

2) Ergo Bag from Angel Pen

Ergo bags are one of the signature lines of the Coach as this handbag comes in a small shape with a sturdy, sleek handle. The winner of the waste challenge, fresh graduate Angel Pen got the opportunity to design this bag from scrap material.

Angel used up crafted material for the bag as the shell and finished off with a Coachtopia leather lining. With a whipped stitch and cut-out leather shell, the bag has a snap closure. The bag has a slip pocket with a white leather handle. To align with the brand message, all the materials are 48% recycled leather.

To purchase the bag, one must check the website where it is available for $350.

3) Crossbody Belt Bag

With the tradition of quintessential futuristic design, this sustainable handbag brand adopted the Gen Z fashion inclination which demands a fresh look every day. Just like changing denim every day, this crossbody bag is perfect for trend nomads.

The bag comes in a small rectangular shape along with three different straps- a webbing strap, a leather strap, and a belt strap. Crafted with the signature Coachtopia leather, the bag includes a zip closure. The straps are made of 100% recyclable polyester.

The bag is available in different colors for $295.

4) The Tote bag

The brand brings the tote bag in two colorways where Sabrina Leu portrayed her graphics artwork. Just like any other range from the brand, this particular bag is made of 100 % recyclable polyester canvas and the handles have trimmed Coachtopia leather edges. The bag is spacious enough to cover a 15-inch laptop.

However, the bag is available in two colors- Blue and Black. In the blue silhouette, the bag has graphics in multi-shade texted "let us take a trip" whereas the black one has the print of the brand's name. The bag is available for $195 at the brand website.

5) Wavy Dinky in Cherry print

When it comes to the best handbags from this sustainable fashion brand, this cherry graphic wavy dinky bag should be on the list. This comes from the first collaborative series of the brand with New York-based artist and illustrator Sabrina Leu.

The artist puts the cherry graphics on the smooth recycled leather silhouette where she tried to replicate her love for nature and fashion. Just like another wavy dinky bag from the brand, it comes with the same material and design.

One can easily find the bag on their website for $425.

Sustainable fashion, recycled material, and highly advanced technology - all can be seen in the new fashion label from Coach. However, to match the new generation's demands, the brand does not forget its heritage designs and premium quality.