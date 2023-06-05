World Environment Day 2023: 5 sustainable and affordable brands of 2023 

Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is marked to promote awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable practices. This day was first identified back in 1972 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), as a special day for the environment.

This year's theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution," highlighting people's efforts to reduce plastic pollution. The day urges people, governments, and worldwide organizations to prioritize eco-friendly behaviors for a greener world and environmental protection.

Shopping from sustainable fashion manufacturers that utilize organic, recyclable, or compostable materials, reduce waste and carbon emissions, and provide fair and ethical workplace conditions for their employees is one approach to helping the environment. If you are willing to make a difference with your fashion choices, sustainable fashion may be both economical and stylish, here are 5 environmentally aware fashion labels to look for in 2023.

CHNGE and 4 other sustainable and pocket-friendly brands you can opt for in 2023

1) No Nasties

No Nasties is a planet-friendly fashion house that creates on-trend looks with GOTS-certified organic cotton, which is organic cotton farmed without pesticides or toxic chemicals.

Furthermore, this cotton preserves around 10 times the water needed for irrigation in comparison to standard cotton. The company designs casual clothing for women, men, and children, as well as economical organic mattresses and home textiles. The brand’s website mentions:

“Every product you buy from No Nasties will now remove more CO2 from the air than it creates to make it.”

No Nasties has also set a goal of planting one million trees by 2030. The brand launched #MissionMillion in April 2023, promising to plant three trees for each good sold. With 100k trees now planted, the brand hopes to break it down into monthly goals of 10K trees for the following eight years in order to go from 100K to one million.

2) Allbirds

Allbirds, a footwear and apparel company that focuses on wool fabric, entered the sustainable market in 2014. With the tagline "Mother Nature Made Us Do It," founding partners Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger coupled their passion for the environment with their knowledge of merino wool, engineering, and renewables to create their one-of-a-kind wool fabric produced entirely of natural resources.

Allbirds issued The Flight Plan in 2021, outlining the company's intention to halve its carbon footprint by 2025 and get as near to zero as achievable by the end of 2030.

Allbirds fashion footwear costs between $90 and $165. Allbirds has a wide selection for both men and women, ranging from shoes to slippers. Their extensive fashion items range in price from $12 to $120.

3) Kotn

Kotn is an ecologically sound fashion business founded on the quest for the perfect t-shirt. The Egyptian cotton used by the business is responsibly produced from family-run ranches in Egypt.

Mackenzie Yeates, Benjamin Sehl, and Rami Helali launched the Canadian clothing company Kotn in 2015. It has since grown to include whole garment collections, all of which are made from recyclable natural fibers.

Egyptian cotton is prized for its superior quality, gentleness, and longevity. Kotn also provides its employees in Egypt and India with fair compensation and safe working conditions.

Kotn also employs linen and merino wool, as well as other types of sustainable cotton. It utilizes repurposed and biodegradable cardboard and minimal plastic in its packaging. The brand also promotes social concerns in rural Egypt, such as education and literacy.

The product costs range from 25 to 165 USD.

4) Toad & Co

Toad & Co is a sustainable design company that makes adaptable and comfortable apparel for men and women. Organic cotton, hemp, Tencel, recycled polyester, and Modal are among the eco-friendly materials used by the business. Toad & Co also works with and measures factories that comply with high ethical and sustainable fashion standards. On its website, the corporation affirms:

“From our manufacturers to our retailers, we've committed to finding partners who work toward social and environmental progress”

Toad & Co also contributes to social causes such as offering job prospects for those with impairments and distributing clothing to those in need. Through its Renewal Workshop initiative, the company also encourages customers to reuse, mend, or discard their clothing.

Prices in the male as well as female clothes departments start from $15 and go up to $250.

5) CHNGE

CHNGE, the apparel company, is accomplishing exactly what its name implies: it is bringing about change!

CHNGE is a sustainable street-style company founded by Jacob Castaldi, the inventor of Ivory Ella. It seeks to be completely upfront about its manufacturing and materials. As stated by Forbes, the company exemplifies generosity by donating 50% of its income to five different organizations targeted at social and environmental reform.

CHNGE encourages people for purchasing mindfully by considering the environmental impact of their fashion choices. CHNGE's website highlights its commitment to sustainability by producing cotton in fair trade factories, mitigating carbon footprints, producing heavy cotton fabric that lasts, and investing in social change groups.

The brand’s official website states that it functions to compensate for 48.5 lbs of CO2 (which accounts for the garment's fabrication as well as the first 50 times it is washed and dried at home) to ensure that its apparel creation process is completely carbon neutral. The brand’s website further highlighted its sustainable products as:

“By using 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, every CHNGE t-shirt saves 500 gallons of water in comparison to producing a conventional cotton t-shirt.”

CHNGE has a wide range of designs, some with strong statements about politics and others with whimsical patterns and motifs, with prices ranging from $35 to $84.

Sustainable clothing and footwear are not only beneficial for the planet Earth but also for your money as well as for future generations. You can help minimize plastic waste, greenhouse gas emission levels, debris, and impact on society by choosing these reasonably priced and environmentally friendly fashion companies.

You can also get high-quality, long-lasting, and attractive clothing that will endure for years. Make a vow to shop prudently and with integrity for a better future on World Environment Day.

