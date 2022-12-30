Vivienne Westwood: 5 most famous iconic collections from the designer

In the annals of fashion, Vivienne Westwood ranks among the most recognizable names. She tragically passed away at the age of 81, having achieved some kind of international fame mostly as a result of her work, which was able to speak the languages of social critique and high-fashion, fusing the two.

Her clothes served as a symbol of identity depiction, a declaration of belonging, and a blatant expression of social and political dissent. They also captured the rebellious streak of time. Vivienne diligently worked towards environmental problems in addition to freeing the new generation from the antiquated mechanism of the Ancient Bourgeois Rule.

It is impossible for someone who relishes fashion to have never heard of the legendary fashion designer. Discover more about the five best collections she's made throughout her career.

Five stunning Vivienne Westwood collections that cemented her prominence in fashion world

1) Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 1994-95 - "On Liberty"

With loads of tartan, equestrian fashion influences, and British comedy, Westwood continues to delve into historicism and eroticism. Considered to be a sort of early iteration of the Comme des Garçons' "Lumps and Bumps" line, On Liberty.

This collection offers premium patent leather outerwear, long thick furry coats, classic hats, headgear, plaid print blazers with matching skirts, and more.

2) Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2002-03 - "Anglophilia"

Vivienne Westwood revisits the historical images she adores the most and reconfigures them. One of the many pieces shown in Anglophilia that the designer stylizes is the wrinkled silk garment worn by Madame de Pompadour in a painting by François Boucher, who was a favorite of hers. Like every other design by Dame Viv, this one features asymmetrical cuts, an unusual taste, and vivid depictions of history and art.

3) Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2015-16 - "Unisex: Time to Act"

Although "Shepherds and Sumerians" were listed as the design's sources of inspiration, the finished product was actually a reflection on inclusiveness and gender-neutral fashion. On the runway, fitted suits, unisex ensembles, hula skirts, bangs, hooded capes, and flowing floral dresses alternate.

4) Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2019 Ready-to-wear collection

The concept of sustainable development and ecological protection was at the center of the Spring 2019 collection, which is why a video rather than the customary runway display was used to highlight the collection's move towards sustainability.

Sustainable materials were used to create the Chinese peony watercolours, "Dame Vivienne" and "Green Economy" calligraphies, drop-crotch pants, drunkenly fitting organic cotton clothes, and linen outerwear. 90% of the acetate used to create off-the-shoulder dresses with floral jacquards was obtained from wood pulp from trees managed by reforestation efforts.

The 100 percent repurposed striped double-breasted coats and sweatshirts inspired by army uniforms, hemp and bamboo blends, rough-hemmed and piping-edged blouses, and wool ribbed knitwear that resemble underwear, were all created in accordance with the Oeko-Tex sustainability norm. To guarantee there was no production waste, even the breadth of broad handkerchief skirts was dictated by the length of the fabric bolt from which they were cut.

5) Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-wear collection

To cater to the seasonal demands provoking the creation of the "new," the designer and her team blended aspects of her previous repertoire while infusing a pinch of freshly designed elements.

In a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Westwood team looked back at the fall 2001 show dubbed Wild Beauty. This ready-to-wear collection spotlighted whiskered tiger headpieces as well as a tiger stripe from the previous design. On some fittingly fierce shapes, these tiger stripes were re-created and over-dyed on deadstock cotton velvet. For both men and women, this line features viscose shirts, slacks, and dresses.

Additionally, there was a fresh take on the tiger in a pixelated and generally warped print, as well as a shout-out to leopards on undergarments and base layers in more amiable viscose.

These were only a handful of the numerous classic collections that the renowned fashion designer created. Although there will never be another designer of her level in the fashion business, her magnificent designs will always be an inspiration to budding fashion designers and lovers everywhere.

