5 best dressed men at 2022 Emmy Awards 

The unmissable 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have now ended. Many stylish celebrities sashayed the red carpet of the awards ceremony, which took place on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles. Several A-listers took the opportunity to flaunt their individual styles with panache.

Time and again, men have proved to be worthy competitors to women when it comes to making a statement on the red carpet. While we all still adore the look of a timeless, expertly tailored suit, it is a standard practice now to see men straying away from traditional blazers and tuxedos in order to take some sartorial exposure and have some fun with fashion. This time, the Emmy Awards was a perfect night to witness this magic.

Here are the top 5 best dressed men from the 2022 Emmy Awards who we couldn't get enough of.

Five dapper red carpet outfits of the 2022 Emmy Awards

1) Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Twitter/@emmachapman)

The Amazing Spider-Man protagonist Andrew Garfield embraced a Zenga design for the Emmy Awards night. He exhibited sophistication with his formal white button-up coat and a pair of straight-leg trousers that completed his outfit.

With silver-rimmed sunglasses and a watch with a brown leather strap, Garfield gave the ensemble some more flair through his accessories. For his work as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven, the star was nominated for the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

2) Adam Scott

The Severance star arrived at the red carpet wearing his dapper black and white ensemble designed by Dolce and Gabbana. His outfit comprised of a classic black coat and pant, which was paired with a crisp white shirt.

The white shirt was detailed with black lining and buttons on the front, which made him look even more elegant. Finishing off his attire was a solid black bow-tie that looked perfect on his tuxedo shirt. He accessorized his sleek outfit with a pair of patent leather laceless shoes.

3) Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun stepped on the Emmy Awards red carpet sporting his all-white ensemble, which included a blazer and pants. The white shirt, which he paired with his suit, was embellished with jewels under his ivory Dior outerwear. He completed his outfit with a pair of sleek patent leather black oxford shoes.

Braun attended the ceremony with his mother, Elizabeth Lyle, making the night an even more memorable occasion.

4) John Legend

John Legend wore Gucci ensemble for Emmy Awards red carpet (Image via Twitter/@iheartradio)

All of Me vocalist John Legend graced the Emmys red carpet hand-in-hand with his pregnant wife, Chrissy Teigen, wearing a bespoke Gucci ensemble. His ivory-white head-to-toe attire was detailed with Gucci’s iconic double logos all over.

The singer combined his ivory suit with a traditional white shirt and a solid black bow-tie. He accessorized his look with a pair of glossy black oxford shoes and rings.

5) Bowen Yang

Saturday Night Live nominee Bowen Yang wore a lavishly embroidered dinner jacket by Etro, to the Hollywood television industry's biggest night.

Yang wore a blue-and-black tuxedo, which included a semi-tailored jacquard jacket, exquisitely embroidered with flowers and mythological animals, along with trousers made of identical jacquard fabric, but without the intricate designs.

The outfit was finished off with a navy satin bow tie and an off-white twill tuxedo shirt by Eton, with a covered placket. Yang chose to wear Christian Louboutin's black-patent tuxedo shoes, along with stunning diamond rings from Or & Elle and Anne Sisteron as accessories.

These were just a few of the many dapper red carpet looks sported by male celebrities to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards night. Fans and papparazi whole-heartedly loved these amazing outfits, in which their favorite stars managed to woo everyone away.

