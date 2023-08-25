5 fashion moments of Angel Reese

Recently, Angel Reese was spotted talking with Harper Bazaar while Mario Sorennti's lens captured her. This young, talented athlete has made her college, Louisiana State University, proud at the NCAA women's basketball National Championship by conquering Iowa University.

Apart from being a star basketball player, the athlete is an entrepreneur, and her Instagram shows her penchant for fashion. At age 21, she not only bagged numerous trophies for her skill on the basketball hardcourt, but she also portrayed her innate fashion sense.

With the aspiration to enter the WNBA, Angel dreams of being a model. She wants to write a new narrative of extraordinary female athletes who can win two different industries, sports and fashion, together.

For her bold attitude on the hardcourt and exquisite fashion sense, she achieved 2.7 million followers on Instagram, where she put her best fashion moments in her everyday life. Here are the best 5 of them.

Angel Reese's Instagram feed exhibits her versatile fashion insights

1) As a style icon

Expand Tweet

Angel Resse shared her Harper Bazaar look from the lens of Mario Sorrenti. Angel wore a knit crop top from Prada in that polished black-and-white picture and layered it with a Balenciaga bomber jacket.

Reese with boxer braids ( image via Instagram/ Angel Reese)

She holds the jacket casually where her low-waist baggy jeans from Willy Chavarria are displayed, and the hooped earnings from Clash de Courtier enhance the feminine aura. Her boxer braids, curly eyelashes, and glossy lips make her bold, and her statement "I am UNAPOLOGETIC" exhibits her brave self.

2) The gorgeous diva

Expand Tweet

Another post from her Instagram where she posed in a red one-piece from Fashion Nova. She looks extra gorgeous in this outfit, adding warmth to the Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Reese in a red one-piece from Fashion Nova ( Image via Instagram/ Angel Reese)

This red one-piece has a unique pattern in a cut-out design. Its glossy material and skin-fit format bring a sleek appearance to the athlete who carries the Louis Vuitton clutch and captioned the post with "Shhh let me pop out."

3) Flaunting formal

The athlete was invited to Jennifer Hudson's show, where she appeared in a formal white suit and slayed the show by sharing the strategies behind winning the NCAA women's national basketball championship.

Reese chose formal for Jennifer Hudson's show ( Image via Instagram/Angel Reese)

In this event, the athlete wore a pair of body-hugging white formal pants and a matching blazer neatly buttoned up. A crop top underneath the blazer creates a poised and clean look where her straight, long ponytail and silver necklaces add elegance.

4) Not a basic look

Reese in a grey slit skit with sneakers ( image via Instagram/Angel Reese)

In an Instagram post, the athlete posed in a sleek grey outfit and captioned, " I thank God every day I don’t feel basic." Her innate fashion can be seen in this picture, where she blends casual and glamorous looks.

She wore a body-hugging slit skirt and paired it with a hooded halter-neck top. She added a high-cut sneaker with a yellow beanie to bring a casual tone to this outfit. Also, she kept her hair straight and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag to complement the elegance.

5) The street fashion

Reese masters street fashion with denim ( Image via Instagram/Angel Reese)

Among all the glamorous looks, the athlete also posed on the street of Washington, DC, creating a perfect street fashion. This picture of her clearly states her versatility in her day-to-day style.

She wore denim flared pants and paired them with a regular-fit full-sleeve crop top. Her Yeezy foam runner and a flipped cross-over bag completed the look. Keeping her hair loose and curled, she added extra feminity to her outfit.

Whether in her Louisiana jersey or a body-hugging dress, Resse has become a new fashion sensation for the generation. With her long boxer braids, mini handbags, and sneakers, she has explored a different fashion genre and amalgamated the sporty look in glamorous fashion.