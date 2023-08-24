5 best fashion moments of Zadie Smith

A literary acumen, Zadie Smith was spotted in the cover shoot with Vogue in Alicia's giant skirt and gloves. The novelist posed before Tyler Mitchell's lens for Vogue's cover, where she wore a brown body suit layered with a gossamer dark skirt from Alicia, who added gloves and a scarf to finish off the look.

Among all these dark-shade outfits, the golden Alexander McQueen necklace in metallic gloss from Pebble London spreads elegance. Despite all the enthusiastic designs, her slender braids tailored the whole look in Zadie's vogue.

Nowadays, the relationship between literature and fashion does not go so well. Mostly, the woman from the writing genre is often found in boring clothes, which does not go with Zadie Smith's case.

Since her first book launch, Smith has had quite a few exposures before lenses where she portrayed her unique fashion sense. This 47-year-old author not only bagged numerous awards like Costa Book awards or Orange Book awards for fiction but has also emerged as a style icon from different fashion genres.

Her turban or the braids might be a signature style, but all those fashion experiments often stand out among the lady authors. Here are Zadie Smith's 5 best fashion moments.

The elegance of British vogue and the quirkiness of New York's fashion define Zadie Smith's stylistic appearance

1) As the Jury in pink Suit

In November 2013, Zadie was invited as a jury panel member for the Puma Impact Award, where she, along with Eric Schlosser, Ricken Patel, Susan Sarandon, and Gael García Bernalm declared The Act of Killing as the winner of the night.

As the Jury in pink Suit (Image via Getty)

In this event, Zadie showed off her different fashion penchant by wearing pastel-hued formal attire. She wore a pink formal suit and the butterfly printed black shirt underneath. She kept the look simple with sidely parted hair and black-framed glasses. A golden pump and colorful neckpiece complemented the whole look.

2) Nerd Looks in New York Fashion Week

In several articles, Zadie Smith shared her penchant for Rachel Comey's design, and she attended Rachel Comey's Spring Fashion Week in Brooklyn in 2016. Smith took a fashionable nerdy look in the most glamorous atmosphere and awed her fans.

Nerd Looks in New York Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

The writer posed in a Celine's redux Marni printed skirt and top Miu Miu's glittery platform and a leather sling bag. Her signature turban was replaced with an affixed cascade of box braids. The retro prints inspired This simple nerdy look, which got a light shine from Miu Miu's platform.

3) The glamorous look at the PEN America Literary Service Award

This British author won the PEN America Literary Service Award in 2022, and the winner appeared glamorous at the event. Zadie was praised as the youngest author in the house for her literary contribution to society.

The glamorous look at the PEN America Literary Service Award (Image via Getty)

Zadie wore a Victorian sleeve top tucked into black wide-legged trousers during this event. The shoulder has three silver embeds, which brings elegance to this look, where the author clipped her hair with a shiny pin. She completed her look with dark maroon lipstick.

4) The Floral elegance at Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala

In honor of the iconic dancer Alvin Ailey, many celebrities graced the Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala held at the David Koch Theatre in 2019. Among the stars, Zadie stood out as she concluded the event by pouring her heart into a captivating dance performance.

Zadie Smith in Floral elegance at Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala (Image via Getty)

The British author wore a black dress with floral prints on it. Partly transparent, this floral maxi dress had silver shining patchwork and Victorian sleeves, where the author paired shiny pumps with a pair of big hoop earrings.

5) The Summer Look at Serpentine Gallery Party

This event has historical importance to the Serpentine Gallery summer party, which is famous for celebrating art, literature, and culture. Princess Diana wore her revenge dress here. In the 2023 event, Smith showed up with two actress friends, Natasha Lyonne and Waterstone.

Smith at Serpentine Gallery summer party (Image via Getty)

She carried her signature turban in pink tincture and wore a dark maroon knee-length dress with short sleeves. A twisted floral design on the front creates a slight exuberance on a flat outfit. The British writer accessorized it with a big hoop earring and silver platform.

Unlike most trend fashion icons, Smith tried to keep her attire in a simple and clean design. With her signature turban, big hoops, or silver bangles on the wrist, the author has established a genre that has a nerdy retro vibe. However, vibrant lipstick and sleek box braid portray the feminine self of the author.