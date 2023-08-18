5 best plus-sized fashion brands of 2023 

The plus-sized body type is redefining how we define fashion. The extra curves around the waist are slightly replacing the fad around a flat stomach. Nowadays, body positivity has become an accentuated fashion trend when people are more aware of mental health.

According to a Statista estimate, plus-sized fashion was valued at $12.7 billion in 2023, leading to fashion brands and their plus-sized division. But picking the ideal fashion brand is not a cakewalk. A brand must understand body measurements properly, and nowadays people are also conscious of the brands' futuristic ideas when it comes to fashion.

Considering all those facts, here are five fashion brands for plus-sized people.

The Plus-sized fashion brands accentuate more innovations for extra curves

1) Perfect Denim exists- Madewell

Madewell introduced its plus-sized section in 2018. When the world was surging with the new fashion trend, the brand thought to infuse another section to solve the problems with extra curves.

The brand is mostly known for denim from 14w to 28w sizes. They believe in listening to the problem and bringing innovation according to that. Whether it is the baggy jeans or the wide-legged ones, Madewell manufactured their products in premium quality at affordable prices.

As the company makes jeans using Bluesign fabric, which eliminates all dangerous materials, it also excels in the sustainable fashion trend. Additionally, they have amenities like Madewell Insiders, which allows one to return merchandise and save money.

2) Innovation starts from crisis- Wildfang

The innovation begins from a crisis and this female gang consisting of Emma Mcilroy, Taralyn Thuot, and Julia Parsley understood the fact and started Wildfang in 2012 to serve the unserved.

With the belief that plus-sized women needed the ideal fitted attire for daily life and that wearing a masculine-looking checked shirt can be considered fashionable in the feminine world, this brand shoveled the controversy around biassed women's fashion.

Embracing the unisex fashion trend, the brand sells daily wear essentials and their V-neck vest is one of their bestsellers. The wide-legged trousers have several variations in color and patterns which are affordable too.

3) For Art lovers- Wray

Wray Serna, an art college graduate wanted to bring her creative ideas into fashion. After revolving around the fashion industry for several years, she launched her brand in 2015 in New York, and as a plus-sized fashion brand, Wray slays the fashion world.

Her penchant for art, sculpture, and fashion reflects on her Instagram where she continues to flare out body positivity through fashion and aesthetics. Her clothing brand is available from XXS to 6XL which suits influencers such as @Modachrome, and @Jazzmynejay.

4) The Perfect Fitting- Eloquii

Eloquii should always be mentioned while discussing Plus-sized fashion brands, otherwise, it would be a grave sin. The company, which was resurrected in 2014 by John Auerbach and Mariah Chase, caters only to ladies with extra curves.

The designers and technicians accentuate the fitting of the oversized woman to align with their theme. The best-selling outfit of the brand is their formal pants. Also, Eloquii has an assortment of nightwear, partywear, day-to-day essentials, etc. and they recently launched a swimsuit collection in collaboration with the influencer Gabi Fresh.

Having diversity in their clothing, Eloquii is a must-have brand for oversized women and the Instagram feed of the brand is filled with their top plus-sized customer's styling.

5) The fashion with folklore- Selkie

A popular clothing line called Selkie brings back childhood memories of fairytales and folklore. The brand story is based on Scottish folklore where the selkie is a female character who is compelled to be the wife of a man.

The brand was created by Kimberley Gordon, a former Wildfox co-founder, and they manufacture their fairy tale dresses up to 6x size. Inspired by the Jane Eyre silhouette, the brand has numerous collections for bridal and other occasional dresses. With a little high price, this brand is another must-have for oversized women who also love classic designs.

So, these are five fashion brands for oversized people. The above list consists of various fashions starting from daily essentials to bridal dresses.