5 best trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week 2023

Recently, Copenhagen fashion week drew its end of the spring/summer 2024 season. The fashion week, which was rich in skill and originality, featured some of the top designers from across the world. This fashion week introduced unconventional ideas into fashion while maintaining subtle nods to Scandinavian history.

The show, which lasted for 4 days starting on August 7, proved that fashion is all about innovation, which can be equally represented by the plus-sized human or a wrinkled face, in contrast to the fashion industry's obsession with long-legged and flat-cheeked humans.

The organizers held 31 events with participation from influencers such as Nina Sandbech and international businesses including Ganni, Stine Goya, Niklas Skovgaard, etc. Here are the 5 best fashion trends that emerged from the Copenhagen fashion week 2024.

Fashion trends that ruled Copenhagen fashion week

1) The layering bottoms

The skirt layering over pants (Image via Getty)

The layering of skirts over trousers or another skirt was a new trend that Paolina Russo and Mark Kenly Domino Tan featured in the exhibition. TG Botanical, known for its natural colors, created a wide-legged green pant that is layered with a knee-length skirt to join the layering gang.

Paolina Russo displayed a long denim skirt over a pair of jeans and paired it with a denim jacket, while Mark Kenly Domino Tan displayed a long, minimalist black dress over a pair of wide-leg pants. Along with its sheer maxi skirt topped with a denim mini skirt, the Nordic brand Ganni joined the group.

2) The Sequin overlay

The sequin trend In Copenhagen ( Image via Getty)

Munthe introduced the mermaid trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024 by using a sequin overlay to resemble fish scales. The Munthe's model donned a colorful dress that got a layering of a transparent silver sequin baggy-sleeved dress.

The Saks Pott draped its model with a blue sequin skirt over denim pants and finished the look with an oversized blazer. Stine Goa joined them with a lilac long shirt that got the sequin stripes and rounded off the look with matching wide-legged pants.

3) Unusual Length

The length of hot pants or mini skirts has a specific length which became a trademark to them but Copenhagen Fashion Week slightly interrupted this trend by introducing a knee-length fashion.

Marimekko started the trend by displaying a model in green long shorts and a matching top, which were worn by models who sported longer and looser shorts. Bum Und Pferdgarten brought the retro-stripped shorts with a black ballerina shoe.

4) The sheer top

The transparent tops look better when layered for better contrast but this trend seemed a little offbeat for the Copenhagen fashion week's designers who introduced the sheer tops without layering.

A Roege Hove, a knitwear designer, dressed the model in a tan-colored, translucent, sleeveless top and embellished it with pearl beads. Another model was spotted wearing Kernemilk's creation, a black translucent top. The audience was drawn in by Remain's creation, which featured a shiny revealing top and flared, baggy jeans.

5) Abstract designs on Denims

Fashion has a close connection with denim and the innovative minds of Copenhagen designers added little abstract prints on denim. Guestuz donned their model in abstract printed denim pants with a matching overcoat whereas Paolina Russo prepared their denim jacket with white artwork.

The abstract prints on Denim trend ( Image via Getty)

Ganni's model showed up in denim pants with the cloud replica artwork and the bishop-sleeved denim shirt tucked into pants. Stine Goya's jumper suit got a clean look in abstract patterns over baby blue denim.

Copenhagen Fashion Week, which is bursting with originality and innovation, has always been a fantastic platform for up-and-coming designers, and this time also, the world witnessed some varied mindsets.