5 best H&M dresses under $50

If one has ever visited the H&M store, they are well aware that the brand boasts highly stylish collections at affordable prices. On the other hand, if you are new to the brand, this is your wake-up call to start shopping from H&M and get yourself a few steal deals. In fact, your new outfits will look high-end and trendy, but still cost less than $50.

H&M, or Hennes & Maurtiz AB, is a Swedish fast-fashion brand that specializes in both men's and women's clothing. They always deliver when it comes to affordable trends. The site of the label releases new designs daily, that are usually versatile, fun, and stylish.

Many celebrities have said that great clothes don't always have to break the bank. H&M can be one of your secret weapons to achieve celebrity-worthy looks for the day as well as night. If you are on the hunt for gorgeous dresses under $50, we got you covered with our list of five H&M dresses in our favorite styles this season.

Top 5 H&M dresses under $50 that deserve a place in your wardrobe

1) Hole-Knit Dress

Hole-Knit Dress (Image via H&M)

A newly added style, this one is quite unique. You will make the statement as you walk into a room sporting this edgy look. Made in an oversized silhouette, the dress is short for the perfect balance. It inculcates a long, flowy sleeves and and a deep v neckline.

Available in a solid light turquoise hue, the dress is versatile and can be worn anywhere from clubs to beaches. The dress is made out of 68% recycled polyester 68% and 32% polyamide.

The dress can be purchased on the label's website for $49.99.

2) Rib-Knit Dress

Every fashionista is aware of the importance of a fitted rib-knit dress in their wardrobe. Be it winter, summer, or spring, you can rock a rib-knit dress in any season, especially if it's a nude-toned one. This H&M dress is available at a retail price of $49.99, and it offers infinite possibilities of styling. You can change up the whole look by just layering differently.

Everything about this dress screams elegance. The sleeveless, calf-length dress features a fitted bodice and is made with a stretchy rib-knit fabric. The lightly flared skirt adds a little something extra to the look, and brings balance to the look.

3) Sleeveless Cut-Out Jacket Dress in white

Sleeveless Cut-Out Jacket Dress in White (Image via H&M)

This sultry jacket dress is perfect to transition from a late brunch to a date night effortlessly. Graceful and chic, this dress is versatile and can be worn just about anytime if you change up the styling. The jacket dress is a trend which took off in late 2021, but we are still here for it, especially with H&M's sultry details like the midriff cut.

The sleeveless jacket dress is constructed out of woven viscose blend materials in a short length. It is fitted, and features a wrapover front and notched lapels to give a clean look. The cut-out section at the waist leads to a partially open back with arched cut-out sections and narrow ties. The concealed snap fastner and two decorative buttons at the front of the dress add an extra flair.

The dress can be purchased on the website for $39.99

4) Cut-Out Lace Dress

We agree with the brand's caption:

"Crochet is the cool cousin of wool"

The dress is constructed in a crochet design, which will keep the air flowing during hotter seasons. Available in pristine white, the dress comes in short length with a fitted bodice. The skirt is gently flared, which adds a sense of proportion to the deep v-neck line, which is further accentuated with the addition of a metal ring in between.

The dress further features a cut-out detail at the waist, which shows off the midriff, and it is further carried onto the back of the dress. The open back area features horizontal ties at the neck and a concealed silicone trim.

You can purchase the dress on the official e-commerce site for $17.99.

5) Open-backed Chiffon Dress

Open-backed Chiffon Dress in Green/ Floral

If you want to embody spring and look fabulous while doing so, this pastel-green dress featuring vibrant blooms all over is the one for you. The halter neck and the midi-length with a long, thigh-high slit on the right leg make it look effortlessly elegant.

The open back design is ideal for the summer and a small cut-out is also seen near the midriffs. The dress is constructed with sustainable 100% recycled polyester. You can get it from the label's official e-commerce site for $39.99.

