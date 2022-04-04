"David Byrne did it better": Justin Bieber's oversized suit 2022 Grammy Awards' suit gets the internet talking

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday evening, April 3, 2022. The ceremony marked its 64th edition as it took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Justin Bieber was one of the most-anticipated guests for the event with 8 nominated award categories and he certainly dressed like one. The Yummy singer looked dapper in one of his Balenciaga ensembles with an oversized suit.

The singer's suit for the red carpet immediately caught the attention of the internet, having fans compare it to David Bryne's 1983 tour and the 1984 documentary, Stop Making Sense.

However, the comparison wasn't in favor of Justin Bieber, as fans were quick to point out that they liked David much better than Justin in the signature baggy suit look.

Fans' reactions to Justin Bieber in a classic David Byrne look at the 2022 Grammy awards

Justin Bieber wore a deliberately lax silhouette, which serves the purpose of Demna's (Creative Director) signatures. Bieber wore a fitting white tank top underneath the suit and paired it with a pair of Balenciaga Hard Crocs with an extra thick platform.

He left a mark as a Canadian native with a hot-pink beanie called Toques in Canada. Finishing off his look, he wore a pair of futuristic tiny black sunglasses.

Fans are always quick to compare and declare their favorites in the fashion world, and the fiasco started right away when Justin Bieber walked down the Grammys red carpet in a look that screamed out David Byrne from the 80's. Fans instantly started talking about the strikingly similar outfits.

▄▀▄▀▄🅳🅰🅽🆃🅸🅵🅰▄▀▄▀▄ @geargodd Who wore the size better? Bieber or David Byrne of the Talking Heads? Who wore the size better? Bieber or David Byrne of the Talking Heads? https://t.co/D6SVinLR1l

The two legendary musicians were brutally compared, with Justin Bieber losing this round. According to fans, Justin Bieber couldn't "pull off" the look and could never be David Byrne.

George Hahn @georgehahn @PreetBharara It’s the season where men LITERALLY lost their shirts. And between the shrunken Thom Browne aesthetic and this, it’s a confusing time for men’s tailored fare. But this? David Byrne did it first (and better). @PreetBharara It’s the season where men LITERALLY lost their shirts. And between the shrunken Thom Browne aesthetic and this, it’s a confusing time for men’s tailored fare. But this? David Byrne did it first (and better). https://t.co/2tRCvnsE6t

When it comes to legendary singers being compared to the now-a-day popstar, there are hardly any cases where fans lean towards the latest sensation.

The legendary musician from the 80s made a lot of memories with his fans and thus the public's reaction.

More about Justin Bieber at 2022 Grammy Awards

Justin Bieber showed up at the 2022 Grammy Awards with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The couple shared a kiss as they walked down the red carpet on sunday, April 3, 2022.

Justin Bieber was nominated for 8 major awards and looked dapper in a two-piece grey-toned Balenciaga set. Bieber was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, for Justice.

Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video, all for Peaches. Best Pop Solo Performance for Anyone, Best Pop Duo Performance for Lonely.

The singer, unfortunately, wasn't lucky enough to win an award at the 2022 Grammys. However, he left an impression at the awards ceremony with his powerful performance on the stage.

