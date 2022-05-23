When did Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen start dating? Actress brings former partner as SNL monologue guest

Natasha Lyonne was the host of Saturday Night Live on May 21, and her ex-boyfriend Fred Armisen joined her on stage during her monologue. Lyonne stated that she and Armisen dated for seven years and that they were the only couple with a s*x tape nobody wanted to buy.

Armisen and SNL alum Maya Rudolph made a cameo while Lyonne spoke about her longtime association with SNL. She said,

“The people here are my real-life chosen family. I’ve been coming here since I was a teenager. I co-created Russian Doll with Amy Poehler. And I have great friends from the show.”

Christine Cullinan 🤎💛🤟 @cc5191 Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen broke up last month, yet he is there supporting her on SNL, that's heartening to see Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen broke up last month, yet he is there supporting her on SNL, that's heartening to see

Armisen and Rudolph made a few impressions of Natasha, emphasizing her voice and accent. Rudolph said,

“We do really good impressions of you, just not when you’re around.”

Armisen squinted his eyes and said,

“Congratulations, ipso facto.”

After this, Rudolph added,

“How are you? That’s a dynamite sweater… c**k-a-roach.”

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen’s relationship timeline

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen began dating in 2014 and were first spotted together at various after-parties following the 66th Annual Emmy Awards. They were last seen together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen were first linked in 2014 (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Lyonne confirmed their split in April 2022 while speaking about her Netflix series, Russian Doll. She was asked if she was living in Los Angeles, and she said,

“I’m not. I had been there living with Fred [Armisen] and during COVID.”

She continued,

“I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps – I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer.”

The Scary Movie 2 star also stated that she had purchased a home with a pool in Los Angeles. She said,

“So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.”

Natasha revealed in 2019 that Fred’s former SNL colleague, Maya Rudolph, had introduced them. She said that Armisen and Rudolph stopped by her apartment to find her chain-smoking and that she was wearing a silk robe and sunglasses.

Here's what else she had to say:

“I was going through a rocky road, as we know. I pulled out a copy of [Leg McNeil’s] Please Kill Me, autographed it, and was like, ‘Welcome, kid. Fred – what a name. Happy birthday. Enjoy the book.’ He still has it.”

Fred Armisen was previously married to singer and songwriter Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004 and actress Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011.

