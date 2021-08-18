What did Jack Morris say? Commentator apologizes for using racist Asian accent directed towards Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers expert commentator Jack Morris recently came under fire for allegedly mocking an Asian accent during the Tigers vs. Angels game on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The offensive tone was reportedly directed towards Los Angeles Angels star, Shohei Ohtani.

During the sixth innings of the game, Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez struck out Angels center fielder, Juan Lagares. He was then set to face two-way player Shohei Ohtani on the field.

As Ohtani walked towards the plate, Tigers play-by-play commentator Matt Shephard asked Jack Morris to comment on pitching against the star player. In response, the latter mentioned he would “be very very careful” in the given situation of the game.

Viewers were quick to point out the racist undertone in Jack Morris’ remark. Netizens immediately took to social media to call out the broadcaster for mocking the Japanese accent.

Following the controversy, Jack Morris decided to issue an apology in public. As Ohtani came up to bat during the ninth innings, the commenter apologized on-air for his behavior:

“It's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani. I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy.”

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

However, MLB fans were reportedly not impressed with the apology as they continued to criticize Jack Morris on social media.

Twitter calls out Jack Morris for mocking Asian accent on TV

Expert commentator and former baseball player, Jack Morris (Image via Getty Images)

Jack Morris is a former star baseball player and is currently a color commentator for the Detroit Tigers. He was associated with MLB from 1977 to 1994 and won 254 games throughout his career. He was a five-time All-Star pitcher in 1980s.

The 65-year-old is a two-time Babe Ruth Award winner. He was also named World Series MVP in 1991. He is one of seven players who created history by winning back-to-back World Series Championships.

Jack Morris began his sports broadcasting career after retiring from the game. He initially served as a color analyst for the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. He was later appointed as an analyst for the Detroit Tigers. Jack Morris was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018.

However, the commentator recently disappointed his fans after his racially inappropriate behavior against Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Although Morris apologized for using a racially offensive tone during his commentary, the apology did not sit well with viewers.

According to The Detroit News, the former pitcher was also called out by the Asian American Journalists Association’s Sports Task Force. The organization said in an official statement:

"The Asian American Journalists Association Sports Task Force is disappointed and disturbed by Morris’ attempt to provide analysis on a live broadcast in this manner, especially at a time when Asians in the United States are experiencing a sharp increase in anti-Asian hate, which is resulting in harassment and attacks."

Following the incident, Jack Morris also received severe backlash from the online community. Several social media users flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation.

While some defended the broadcaster, claiming he was making an Elmer Fudd impression, the majority debunked the claims and called out Morris for his actions:

More anti-Asian racism against #Angels star #ShoheiOtani.



Tonight, @tigers commentator Jack Morris started talking in a racist stereotype accent when speaking about Ohtani.



Then he gave a half hearted “apology” calling him “Jose.” This is so gross. #MLB #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/SdvPcCCITl — POC Culture (@POC_Culture) August 18, 2021

He’s doing an Elmer Fudd impression https://t.co/qmO5UL0I7u — Dan Campbell SZN (Jackson Jobe Stan) (@DANCAMPBELLSZN) August 18, 2021

If you think Jack Morris was doing an impression of Elmer Fudd During that incident you are a moron. And his “apology” was fucking awful and not even an apology he used the word “IF” so many times — Sully (@bigsullyt) August 18, 2021

Lord knows I’m still working on myself but when I watched that “Dinger!!” video I heard dinger. Now listening to Jack Morris I *IMMEDIATELY* thought Elmer Fudd. It matches the age demographic. It was a thing they said all the time. An innocent thing that’s still innocent today. — rick steves STAN account (@____Aubree____) August 18, 2021

Wow, people really think Jack Morris did an Elmer Fudd impression? pic.twitter.com/1UHvKzNJUq — Jeff Hoard (@JeffHoard921) August 18, 2021

Jack Morris didn’t even come close to what he’s being accused off. Takes zero effort to hear that he sounds like Gru/Dracula/Elmer Fudd. — ATB - Detroit Tigers (@tigers_atb) August 18, 2021

@johngranato @LanceZierlein Jack Morris sounded like he was doing an Elmer Fudd imitation to me. — Childish Altuve (@ChildishAltuve) August 18, 2021

So, I listened to the Jack Morris audio, without context. At first, my mind went to Elmer Fudd. That would be something that character would say, and in a similar dialect. But, then, knowing it was Ohtani batting, I was like, you idiot! Be better, people. — Matt Traylor (@ballcardz) August 18, 2021

no way people are still logging on to defend jack morris and claiming that was an elmer fudd quote. go watch elmer fudd i'm begging you, it was not even close. — shea (@5h3a_) August 18, 2021

I think Jack Morris will be looking for other work opportunities after tonight — orange djoos (@saint_stosh) August 18, 2021

should Jack Morris get canned for what he said tonight? yeah



should Jack Morris have gotten canned over two years ago because he’s a shitty color commentator? also yeah — Miguel Cabrera’s Bat (@Miggysbat) August 18, 2021

people defending Jack Morris when he literally apologized meaning he acknowledged he did it pic.twitter.com/GY2lh2lITs — MIGGY 500 WATCH (58-61) (@TorkTank) August 18, 2021

jack morris should probably get some forced time off after this. once again highlighting that as the tigers return to being a competitive baseball team they desperately need a new play-by-play booth pic.twitter.com/pHmZN5jTsb — shea (@5h3a_) August 18, 2021

I believe that is "Hall of Famer" Jack Morris, and it sure sounds like he's mocking Japanese speakers on live television. https://t.co/Ar1Pp2GaiY — keithlaw (@keithlaw) August 18, 2021

It’s impossible for Jack Morris to play something like this off as “sorry if you were offended” when there’s not any purpose in doing this accent other than to make a caricature of AAPI people https://t.co/t1MCKhanCc — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) August 18, 2021

Jack Morris continues to be an unrepentant piece of shit and I still have no idea why anyone pays him to talk about baseball. We deserve better than him in pretty much every way. https://t.co/QdD6PRVRRs — Mike Bates (@MikeBatesTWIBH) August 18, 2021

Cancel Jack Morris — Matt Trent (@The_Real_Trent) August 18, 2021

Good morning to everyone, except for Jack Morris. GFY Jack! — KimL (@KimL8) August 18, 2021

Not a great night in Detroit. The Tigers blew the game in the 9th and Jack Morris embarrassed himself on live TV.



Should he be fired over it? In my opinion, no, but it wasn’t a smart thing to do. The Tigers really need a new analyst team next season. Jack and Gibby don’t cut it — TigersProspectsVideo (@ProspectsVideo) August 18, 2021

As Jack Morris continues to face severe criticism on social media, it remains to be seen if MLB will issue a statement regarding the situation. Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani has also maintained silence on the issue.

